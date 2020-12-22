Gators' Keyontae Johnson Released From Hospital Following On-Court Collapse, Medically-Induced Coma

✖

Florida Gators star forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during a Dec. 12 game against the Florida State Seminoles. He was taken to the hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma, but he has made major progress in his recovery. Johnson is officially out of the hospital in time for Christmas.

Johnson's family released a statement on Tuesday confirming that the star basketball player is heading home after the frightening incident. They said that they don't have all of the answers about the medical issue that caused his collapse. However, they promised to share information when they have learned more. The family said that they know this information could potentially help others.

"Today is a great day!" Johnson's family said. "We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family. Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we've understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness.

"As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work," the statement continued. "We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others. When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving."

Johnson's mother also shared an update of her own on Twitter and revealed that his release from the hospital comes on a very special day. She turned 42 on Tuesday and was able to celebrate two important milestones. "The best Birthday gift I could possibly receive! thank you Lord!" she tweeted.

The basketball star collapsed during the rivalry game against Florida State. Johnson finished off an alley-oop play to keep his team in control before the game stopped for a media timeout. He was celebrating with his teammates en route to the sidelines when he collapsed. The cameras quickly cut away from the court while the ESPNU broadcasters provided updates about the young player.

Medical professionals took Johnson to Tallahassee Memorial for further evaluation while the team confirmed that he was stable but remained in critical condition. Johnson was later placed in a medically-induced coma and transported to UF Health Shands Hospital. He remained in the Gainesville facility until his release on Tuesday.

Johnson previously provided an update to people concerned about his health. He released a video on Twitter and thanked everyone for all of the support and prayers following his on-court collapse. The basketball player finished the clip by doing the Gator Chomp, the iconic salute that the fans and players do after big plays.