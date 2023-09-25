Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Krayzie Bone Hospitalized in Serious Condition

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Krayzie Bone is reportedly in a life-threatening condition in a Los Angeles hospital. The musician, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, is said to be in a medically induced coma and will reportedly undergo his second operation sometime Monday after he checked himself into a hospital Friday after he began coughing up blood.

Henderson – who suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease in which the immune system overreacts, causing clusters of inflamed tissue called granulomas, per Mayo Clinic – underwent immediate surgery after doctors discovered in a CAT scan that one of Henderson's arteries as leaking inside one of his lungs, according to Allhiphop.com. Sources told TMZ that the musician, 50, was then placed in a medically induced coma in the hopes that doing so would aid the healing process. As of Sunday, Henderson was still said to be on a ventilator and fighting for his life, with sources revealing that the issue wasn't yet resolved and the artery was continuing to bleed in his lung. Henderson is reportedly set to undergo a second operation Monday to stop the internal bleeding.

Family,



Let’s please be sure to keep our brother, Krayzie Bone in your prayers this morning. He is currently being hospitalized and is reportedly “fighting for his life”.



Bone, we love you and are wishing you a full recovery. ❤️🙏🏾 #BETNews pic.twitter.com/9SjiH9W8Mt — BET (@BET) September 25, 2023

Amid his hospitalization, Henderson's bandmate Bizzy Bone took to Instagram to encourage his followers to "Pray 4 Kray." He added in the Instagram Story, "can't sleep. Sometimes you just gotta pray." Well-wishes for a speedy recovery have been sent by other celebrities as well, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who posted to X (formerly Twitter), "Prayers to Krayzie man!!!!" Rapper Juicy J added on the platform, "Prayers up for Krayzie Bone."

According to TMZ, only Henderson's family members are allowed to see him at the moment, and they have remained by his side throughout his hospitalization. His team is reportedly set to meet today to get further updates. In a statement, Henderson's management said, per HuffPost editor Philip Lewis, "at this time, we are asking for his privacy."

Henderson is one fifth of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the American hip hop group that formed in Cleveland, Ohio in 1991. Along with Henderson, the group also includes Bizzy Bone, Flesh-N-Bone, Wish Bone, and Layzie Bone. The Grammy-winning group, first signed to Eazy-E's Ruthless Records in 1993 and is best known for its second album, E. 1999 Eternal, as well as the debut EP Creepin on Ah Come Up. The group worked with the likes of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. Outside of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Henderson also pursued a solo music career, releasing the albums Thug on da Line, Thugline Boss, and Chasing the Devil.