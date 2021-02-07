Frito-Lay Super Bowl Commercial: Peyton and Eli Manning Wear Matching Pajamas in 2021 Ad

✖

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning continue their sibling rivalry during Super Bowl LV, which can be seen for free online. In Frito-Lay's new Super Bowl commercial, the Manning Brothers are joined by their father, Archie Manning, and other NFL legends. The two are seen throwing the football around while wearing matching pajamas.

Once Archie sees how intense the game is, he calls them out for causing damage to the room. "Don't be scared of the ball," Eli said to Peyton. Eli spoke to PEOPLE about the ad and said he enjoys doing commercials with his family members. All three played quarterback at a high level, and Peyton and Eli will likely be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I think it's always fun when you get to film a commercial with your brother and your dad," Eli tells PEOPLE of the commercial. "So thankful for Frito-Lay bringing us together and having us do something that was kind of natural. Just playing a little game of burnout is what we called it." Archie also said it was fun doing a commercial amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've pretty much stayed close to home here in New Orleans and Peyton's been in Denver and Eli up in New Jersey," Archie said to PEOPLE. "So we all met out in L.A. And that was fun to get to see them." The commercial also features Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Jerome Bettis and Deion Sanders with Marshawn Lynch as the narrator.

Eli Manning has more time to do commercials since retiring from the NFL after the 2019 season. He spent his entire career with the New York Giants and (2004-2019) and led the team to two Super Bowl wins. Eli also won the Super Bowl MVP award twice, making him one of five players in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs.

Peyton played for the Indianapolis Colts (1998-2011) and Denver Broncos (2012-2015). He also won two Super Bowls and was named Super Bowl MVP for Super Bowl XLI. Peyton is also a 14-time Pro Bowler and five-time MVP winner. He finished his career with 71,940 passing yards and 539 passing touchdowns. Peyton holds the record for most passing yards in a season (5,477) and most passing touchdowns in a season (55).