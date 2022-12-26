Franco Harris: Fans Angry at NFL Network for Cutting to Commercial During Steelers Legend's Ceremony

By Brian Jones

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris died last week at the age of 72, and the team honored him during the game on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers retired his No. 32 jersey and took a look back at the most famous play in NFL history, the "Immaculate Reception." But fans watching the ceremony on the NFL Network were not happy as it cut to a commercial when the Steelers were going to show a video tribute to Harris. 

The ceremony was planned for months since it marked the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception." Harris' cause of death was not revealed but was considered sudden. Harris is one of the best running backs in NFL history, rushing for 12,120 yards and 91 touchdowns in his career. He played in nine Pro Bowls, was selected to three All-Pro teams and helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls during the 1970s. 

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Franco Harris," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He meant so much to Steelers fans as the Hall of Fame running back who helped form the nucleus of the team's dynasty of the '70s, but he was much more. He was a gentle soul who touched so many in the Pittsburgh community and throughout the entire NFL. Franco changed the way people thought of the Steelers, of Pittsburgh, and of the NFL." Here's a look at fans attacking the NFL Network. 

One person wrote: "That was upsetting, I was looking forward to it-they even announced they were going to show it-what a lousy network."

Another fan said: "It was an awful decision. It upset me. I grew up in 1970's Dallas. Even though Cowboys lost two legendary Super Bowls to Steelers by 4 points each, I respected '70s Steelers & vast majority of their players. And I'd put Franco Harris & Rocky Bleier at the top of my list."

One Twitter user replied: "Agree, an apology was in order from the NFL Network. I was looking forward to seeing the halftime video celebration of Franco's life."

One person said: "Could be worse.. bears urlacher retirement on ESPN they didn't even show it even though they hyped it up during pregame."

One person wrote: "They also conditioned the hype as if NFL NETWORK was gunna show the replay of entire game of Oakland – Pittsburgh in that famous 1972 playoff because they prime it as a 'classic' game."

One fan tweeted: "The NFL Network's halftime tribute to Franco Harris was far too short, lacked care and fell flat. It was a disgrace not to honor him the right way. A short speech, a few kind words and that was it--on to the 2nd half. Really disgraceful!"

And this fan said: "Thanks for sharing. I was shocked and saddened to see the 'NFL' network ignore unforgettable television for a completely forgettable set of corporate ads."

