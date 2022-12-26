Franco Harris: Fans Angry at NFL Network for Cutting to Commercial During Steelers Legend's Ceremony

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris died last week at the age of 72, and the team honored him during the game on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers retired his No. 32 jersey and took a look back at the most famous play in NFL history, the "Immaculate Reception." But fans watching the ceremony on the NFL Network were not happy as it cut to a commercial when the Steelers were going to show a video tribute to Harris.

The ceremony was planned for months since it marked the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception." Harris' cause of death was not revealed but was considered sudden. Harris is one of the best running backs in NFL history, rushing for 12,120 yards and 91 touchdowns in his career. He played in nine Pro Bowls, was selected to three All-Pro teams and helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls during the 1970s.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Franco Harris," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He meant so much to Steelers fans as the Hall of Fame running back who helped form the nucleus of the team's dynasty of the '70s, but he was much more. He was a gentle soul who touched so many in the Pittsburgh community and throughout the entire NFL. Franco changed the way people thought of the Steelers, of Pittsburgh, and of the NFL." Here's a look at fans attacking the NFL Network.