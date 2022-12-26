Franco Harris: Fans Angry at NFL Network for Cutting to Commercial During Steelers Legend's Ceremony
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris died last week at the age of 72, and the team honored him during the game on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers retired his No. 32 jersey and took a look back at the most famous play in NFL history, the "Immaculate Reception." But fans watching the ceremony on the NFL Network were not happy as it cut to a commercial when the Steelers were going to show a video tribute to Harris.
The ceremony was planned for months since it marked the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception." Harris' cause of death was not revealed but was considered sudden. Harris is one of the best running backs in NFL history, rushing for 12,120 yards and 91 touchdowns in his career. He played in nine Pro Bowls, was selected to three All-Pro teams and helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls during the 1970s.
"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Franco Harris," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He meant so much to Steelers fans as the Hall of Fame running back who helped form the nucleus of the team's dynasty of the '70s, but he was much more. He was a gentle soul who touched so many in the Pittsburgh community and throughout the entire NFL. Franco changed the way people thought of the Steelers, of Pittsburgh, and of the NFL." Here's a look at fans attacking the NFL Network.
Cut to Commercial
Viewers saw the Franco Harris jersey retirement ceremony. But when a video tribute was played at Acrisure Stadium, NFL Network went to commerical. pic.twitter.com/lqHGwRteLm— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2022
One person wrote: "That was upsetting, I was looking forward to it-they even announced they were going to show it-what a lousy network."
Bonnie Bernstein
WAAAIITTT… no no no no no no
Why is NFL Network cutting to break during the Franco Harris tribute in-stadium?? 😞— Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) December 25, 2022
Another fan said: "It was an awful decision. It upset me. I grew up in 1970's Dallas. Even though Cowboys lost two legendary Super Bowls to Steelers by 4 points each, I respected '70s Steelers & vast majority of their players. And I'd put Franco Harris & Rocky Bleier at the top of my list."
Emily Giangreco
I think @nflnetwork should issue an apology to everyone watching the Steelers game.
To go to commercial and not show the video montage of Franco Harris’ jersey retirement is insanely disrespectful. Even if it was a mistake, you should have immediately dumped out of the break.— Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) December 25, 2022
One Twitter user replied: "Agree, an apology was in order from the NFL Network. I was looking forward to seeing the halftime video celebration of Franco's life."
Joe Dolan
Absolutely pathetic job by @nflnetwork going to commercial during Franco Harris tribute.— Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) December 25, 2022
One person said: "Could be worse.. bears urlacher retirement on ESPN they didn't even show it even though they hyped it up during pregame."
One Question
How the hell did the NFL Network spend the entire week teasing this Franco Harris ceremony, teasing it during the entire pregame show, and teasing it during the game ONLY FOR IT TO CUT AWAY JUST BEFORE THE TRIBUTE AIRED?????— Jake Fenner (@jakefenner_) December 25, 2022
One person wrote: "They also conditioned the hype as if NFL NETWORK was gunna show the replay of entire game of Oakland – Pittsburgh in that famous 1972 playoff because they prime it as a 'classic' game."
Gross
Pretty gross of the NFL Network to cut to commercial instead of showing the Franco Harris tribute video.— Cale Berger (@cale_berger) December 25, 2022
One fan tweeted: "The NFL Network's halftime tribute to Franco Harris was far too short, lacked care and fell flat. It was a disgrace not to honor him the right way. A short speech, a few kind words and that was it--on to the 2nd half. Really disgraceful!"
Way to Watch the Rest
NFL Network cut to commercial during the actual Franco Harris tribute montage, but you can watch the whole thing here ⬇️ https://t.co/xKNQyiXkSR— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 25, 2022
And this fan said: "Thanks for sharing. I was shocked and saddened to see the 'NFL' network ignore unforgettable television for a completely forgettable set of corporate ads."