Fox Sports' Charissa Thompson Breaks Silence on Divorce

Charissa Thompson broke her silence about her divorce from sports agent Kyle Thousand. It was reported last week that the 39-year-old Fox Sports host filed her divorce from Thousand after marrying in 2020. On Thursday, Thompson was talking about the divorce with Erin Andrews on the Clam Down podcast and didn't hold back her feelings.

"I had a s—y week," Thompson said. "The news of my pending divorce came out and it's obviously not something that I wanted at all. As somebody who grew up in a family who, my parents have been married since they were 18. I believe in the institution, I trust in the institution, and I've been someone that's been married and divorced before. When I got married the second time, I was so hopeful that it would be what you stand up there and say it will be, which is forever and better for worse and all the things."

Thompson went on to say that she'll get into "more of the details" in a later episode of the podcast and went on to paise Andrews about her being open and honest about her fertility issues. She also said "it's a decision that I did not reach overnight. As you know, I privately have been dealing with this for a while. My health stuff that you guys, for those of you that have been listening know, whether it was my appendix or the situation with my face. A lot of that stuff I now know was related to the stress that I was under to come to this decision, as I mentioned, that was not easy for me to make."

Thompson also talked said that she's "embarrassed" about being married and divorced twice. "I am embarrassed to admit that this is now my second divorce at 40," she stated. "Then you worry about this. Oh, you can't keep a man. Oh, what did you do? There's all these other secondary, third, fourth level questions that you start to think about and then there's this."

The Seattle native also had a message for the people who are in the same situation as her. She said: "I know what went into the decision and I'm at peace with the decision and for anyone that's out there that's in a situation that they don't necessarily want to be in anymore, I would just say take a step back and think about where you want your life to be in five years and if that person should be in it or should be not if that makes sense, but again, anyway, so that was kind of a shitty week for me and it was a little embarrassing, but it was something that in the end I'm happy that both of us, both my ex and I can move on peacefully and be amicable about it so that's number one." Thompson can be seen on Fox NFL Kickoff, the Sunday morning NFL pregame show leading into Fox NFL Sunday. She recently launched a new show on Spotify called We're Good Here, which airs every Monday at 7 p.m. ET.