Fox Sports' Charissa Thompson Launches New Live Show on Spotify

Charissa Thompson has launched a new live show on Spotify. This week, Spotify announced that the Fox Sports host will be on a show called We're Good Here, which will air on Spotify Live every Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. On the show, Thompson will answer questions from fans as she has experienced almost everything you can in the media industry and talked with some of the biggest names in sports and celebrities on and off the camera. The first episode of We're Good Here aired on Monday.

This news comes after Thompson reportedly divorced her husband of two years. She married sports agent Kyle Thousand in Dec. 2020 but separated a year later in 2021. Shortly after getting married, Thompson shared the details of her wedding on Extra, a show where she was the co-host at one point in her career.

(Photo: Spotify)

"The day was perfect. Sadly we couldn't invite all our friends and family due to covid, but we didn't want to wait any longer to start our lives together. So a huge thank you to those that (were there) and made this day so special & (those that weren't there) who still made us feel so loved," she said at the time on social media. "To my family, I missed my siblings so much but am so grateful my parents were there to see me start the next chapter of my life with a man I met sitting next to on a plane! Life is an adventure and you never know where it'll take you but I'm so glad I get to do this ride with you."

Thompson, who turns 40 next month, is the host of Fox NFL Kickoff, the Sunday morning NFL pregame show leading into Fox NFL Sunday. She has been one of the faces of FS1 since 2013 and started her career at Fox Sports as a human resources assistant in 2006. She has also spent time at Versus and Yahoo Sports covering the NHL as well as the 2010 Winter Olympics, Super Bowl XLV and the BCS National Championship. Along with her current duties with Fox Sports and Spotify, Thompson co-hosts the podcast Clam Down with fellow Fox Sports colleague Erin Andrews.