Former 'Standout' College Athlete Found With 3 Pounds of Meth, Sentenced

A man from North Dakota, who was known for being a standout high school and college athlete, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison on a drug conviction, according to the Bismarck Tribune. The ruling stems from a prostitution sting two years ago, and the man, Howard Hausauer Jr., was arrested in July 2019 when officers said they found three pounds of meth and $80,000 cash at his home.

Hausauer, 51, was accused of making arrangements with a Burleigh County sheriff's deputy posing as a prostitute. Authorities were able to get a search warrant for his home after gathering information following his arrest. Hausauer originally faced drug and sex crime charges in state court. But a federal grand jury later indicted him on five drug charges that alleged he trafficked drugs from California.

Last fall, Hausauer agreed to plead guilty to one drug conspiracy count and have the other charges dismissed. He was facing up to 20 years in prison, but Defense attorney Tom Dickson wanted a sentence of time served - 14 days in jail. Rick Volk, Assistant U.S. Attorney was seeking a five-year prison sentence.

"His fall from grace because of his transgressions has been precipitous," Dickson said to the Tribune. "That punishment is of a more permanent and lasting kind. That punishment is forever. Sometimes, mercy bears richer fruit than strict justice." Dickson said in court documents that Hausauer became addicted to meth due to financial problems after getting a divorce in 2011. While not running a drug business, Hausauer was caught up in "a vicious circle when all the participants chase their tails in an unending need to feed their addiction."

Hausauer took part in track and field at Bismark High School in the late 1980s, setting school records in discus and shot put his senior year. According to the North Dakota High School Activities Association, Hausauer still holds the record for shot put. He then went on to attend the University of Mary and was placed in the school's Hall of Fame. But when Hausauer was arrested, the school removed any references to him.