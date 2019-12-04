Former NFL Receiver Brandon Marshall Tells Browns to Give Freddie Kitchens a Second Season

Following a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that was defined by Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchen’s shirt choice, there are questions about his future with the team. Many want the Browns to part ways with the first-year coach in favor of someone that can “change the culture.” Former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall, on the other hand, feels that the coach deserves another chance.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the former receiver that spent time with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets explained that Kitchens should get a second year to prove that he can take the Browns to the Super Bowl. Although Marshall did say that he believes the Browns have some cultural things that need to be fixed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I didn’t like him wearing that [Pittsburgh started it] shirt,” Marshall told TMZ. “It made no sense for him to do that. Nothing that justifies that. But, I hate letting a coach go in the first year.”

Along with questions about Kitchens and his future with the Browns, there are some other concerns among the fanbase and the media about quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Marshall was someone that used to think the former first overall pick was a big question mark, but his opinion has since changed. He believes that the past four games have shown that Mayfield is turning into someone that can “get it” for the Browns. Even the mistakes against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday didn’t change his opinion.

Over the past four games, Mayfield has thrown for eight touchdowns and two interceptions while leading his team to a 3-1 record. He was effective during the first battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers and followed that up with a game against the Miami Dolphins in which he connected with receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Sunday’s loss to the Steelers was one of Mayfield’s lower moments from the 2019 campaign considering that he threw a game-sealing interception and also lost a fumble. Still, Marshall saw some signs of progress that showed Mayfield can be the guy moving forward.

With four games remaining in the season, the Browns have not made it clear if they will be retaining Kitchens for a second season or firing him after week 17. Marshall believes that he should be given a second year to make some changes, but it’s likely that the final four games will play a role in this decision.

If the Browns take care of business against the Bengals (two times), Cardinals, and Ravens, Kitchens could keep his job. Although going 0-4 in this stretch could seal his fate.

Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty