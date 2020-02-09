Former Packers Employee Sentenced for Threatening to ‘Blow up’ Lambeau Field and ‘Shoot Everyone in It’

A former employee of the Green Bay Packers has been sentenced to 10 days in jail after threatening to “blow up the stadium and shoot everyone in it.” These claims were made when he was drunk at a bar on Sept. 18. Clayton Exferd, 67, appeared at a court hearing on Jan. 31. He pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to several bystanders, Exferd made these threats while at a downtown bar. He was described by the bartender as being “drunk but not incapacitated.” He was arrested after the incident and was charged with disorderly conduct. Exferd initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to FOX11 News, Exferd retired after working at Lambeau Field for 16 years. He reportedly had no problems with or ill will toward his former employer.

Following his arrest, Exferd was released on a signature bond. He was ordered to have no contact with Lambeau Field or the Green Bay Packers. He was also ordered to not consume alcohol, go to any taverns, or possess any weapons.

“Exferd stated he had no recollection of any negative or threatening comments he ever made,” a complaint stated about the incident. “Detective Steffens asked Exferd if he did not recall because it was the ‘booze talking,’ and Exferd stated, ‘must have.’ Exferd stated he did not have access to weapons and had no intentions of harming anyone.”

The alleged incident took place early in Matt LaFleur’s first season as the head coach. The former offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans was hired to bring the Packers back to dominance after Mike McCarthy’s nearly 13-year run with the team.

The early portions of the season were positive in terms of wins as the Packers went 8-2 over the first 10 weeks. However, there were questions about the offensive effectiveness. The fans were waiting to see Aaron Rodgers, the wide receivers, and the running backs all working together effectively instead of alternating big performances. The Packers continued to win, but the questions about the offense remained.

Despite the inconsistent nature of the offense, the Packers still achieved a 13-3 record and finished the year with a postseason berth. Rodgers and his team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round and then headed to San Francisco for a battle with the 49ers. The Packers ultimately lost in the NFC Championship, officially ending their season.

Photo Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty