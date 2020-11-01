Former Notre Dame Coach Lou Holtz Joins Donald Trump at Rally in Pennsylvania

✖

President Donald Trump held a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, days prior to election day. A two-time National Championship-winning head coach joined him for the evening. Lou Holtz, the former head coach of Notre Dame, took the stage and showed his support for Trump.

"The only thing I want to say is: 'ask yourself if you didn't show up, who would miss you and why,'" Holtz said to the crowd in Butler. "Think what would have happened if President Trump hadn't showed up in the year 2016 and what he has done for this country and how great. Just show up on Nov. 3 or before then to make sure that this country has a chance."

Holtz finished his speech by saying that this is not about Republican vs. Democrat. He said that it is about "right vs. wrong, good vs. evil, freedom." Holtz then thanked the crowd and walked off of the stage. The former head coach made his speech following news that he is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.

"Incredible leader, Lou Holtz. I've known him for a long time, he's been a friend of mine," Trump said in early September when announcing the honor. "I think I've received letters from every football coach, almost, in the nation. That's a little exaggeration, but some of the greats. Nick Saban wrote a letter, Coach O [Ed Orgeron] ... and Urban Meyer wrote a beautiful letter. So many of the other great, legendary coaches.

"Not only coaches, people in sports and people in life," Trump continued. "Even great political people recommending Lou for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. We've analyzed it very closely. We've looked at all of those recommendations. We've looked at Lou's life and his career, what he's done for charity. The football is obvious, he was a great coach, but what he's done beyond even coaching."

The rally in Butler is not the first time that the former head coach showed support for Trump. Holtz previously drew attention with his comments during the Republican National Convention. He called out Democratic Nominee Joe Biden for being a "Catholic in name only." He also said that the Biden-Kamala Harris ticket is "the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history. They ... abandon innocent lives."

The University of Notre Dame released a statement after the RNC and said that it did not support Holtz's comments about Biden. Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins said that Catholics should not judge the sincerity of another's faith. He also said that the highest calling is to love during a "fractious time."