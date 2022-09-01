Canadian Hockey Player Dead at 20 After Collapsing During Game

A hockey player from Canada died in the locker room during a preseason game in Ontario on Tuesday night, according to the New York Post. Eli Palfreyman collapsed during the first intermission of the Ayr Centeenials' preseason tournament game at North Dumfries Community Complex, according to the Toronto Sun. He was 20 years old.

The cause of death has not been disclosed by medical officials. "We are asking for your prayers and support for Eli's family and each of our players," Centennials' Vice President Brian Shantz said in a statement. "Our Centennials organization and the community of Ayr are in mourning. Eli had the best care from our medical staff and quick response from the ambulatory staff."

Ayr Centennials of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Eli Palfreyman, who had just been named captain, had passed away during a pre-season event on Tuesday night. He was 20. Palfreyman collapsed in the dressing room during the first intermission. pic.twitter.com/o8VLd9VXpX — Lisa Marie (@Lisamarie1577) September 1, 2022

According to TMZ Sports, police arrived at the arena after receiving a medical emergency call, and "members of the community assisted the individual until emergency services attended." Palfreyman was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Palfreyman was the captain of the Centennials, a team that plays in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL).

"The GOJHL and all member teams would like to extend our deepest condolences to Eli's family, friends, his teammates, and the entire Centennials organization. This is an unexplainable tragedy, and no words can ease the pain everyone involved is feeling," league commissioner Brent Garbutt said. "As Eli's relationships and friendships run deep throughout the GOJHL, the league is assisting with providing grief and mental health professionals to support the Centennials organization as well as other teams and their players."

Palfreyman was entering his second season with the Centennials and was named captain on Friday. It's an honor to wear the C," Palfreyman said when being named captain. "Me coming back this year — my final year — as the captain, words don't explain how honored I am to be in this position."

Palfreyman was selected 22rd overall by the Peterborough Petes in the 2018 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection. Along with being a hockey player, Palfreyman was a high-level soccer player growing up and also loved baseball. Petes general manager Michael Oke said in a statement: "Our deepest sympathies go out to Eli's family and all of his teammates and staff with Ayr. We're keeping them in our thoughts and prayers."