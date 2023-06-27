Alex Graham, British Hockey Player, Dead at 20

Alex Graham, a pro hockey player with the British team the Sheffield Steelers, died over the weekend, the team announced on Monday. He was 20 years old. The cause of death was not revealed by the Steelers, but the organization said they are "heartbroken" by the news.

"The Steelers are devastated to advise that Alex Graham sadly passed away this weekend," the team said in a statement. "Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex's family, friends and teammates."

20-year-old hockey prodigy Alex Graham shortly after signing a pro contract. circumstances behind his death were not given.#hockey #NHL pic.twitter.com/csCjcsGc14 — IAP Radio (@inapickpod) June 27, 2023

According to YorkshireLive, police were called to the scene where they discovered a 20-year-old'd body at a house in Dronfield on Saturday afternoon. "We were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a property in Dronfield, at around 2:50 pm on Saturday, 24 June," a police spokesperson said. "A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Graham signed a professional contract with the Steelers in May. He made his debut in 2019 and played in 81 games. The Steelers said, Graham "was regarded as an outstanding talent about to make his mark on the professional game." The team finished the 2022-23 season in April and made the semifinals of the Elite Hockey League Playoffs, as mentioned by PEOPLE.

Graham also played for both Great Britain's Under-18s and Under-20s national teams. He was on Britain's silver medal-winning team at the 2020 Under-20 World Championship tournament, scoring four goals and three assists in the tournament. In 2022, Graham scored three goals and assists in the Under-20 World Championship tournament, helping the team win a bronze medal.

"Great Britain and Ice Hockey UK would like to send our condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Alex Graham who passed away at the weekend." Ice Hockey UK said. "This is a difficult time for so many people and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news."