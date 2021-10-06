Former NFL Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor Arrested in Pennsylvania

Former NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was arrested Wednesday morning in Pennsylvania on a simple assault charge after Pryor allegedly struck a woman and damaged her car after an argument, according to Sports Illustrated. Pryor was also charged with harassment and criminal mischief.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette obtained the police affidavit, which said authorities were called to Pryor’s house around 1 a.m. after he and Shalaya Brinston had both returned from different bars. The two got into an argument through text messages while they were out. The complaint says Pryor called her cellphone 50 times and left 30 unanswered messages. Briston told police that when she returned to Pryor’s home, she laid down on the furniture on the back deck as she was afraid to enter the house.

The affidavit says Pryor came out on the deck and showed her. The complaint states Pryor “struck her in the head and face area with an open hand causing an injury to her left eye,” with police saying they observed inflammation, redness and bruising under her eye. Pryor later threw a deck chair at her, and after she entered the car, he threw pumpkins at her, damaging the windshield, according to the complaint. Pryor denied hitting Briston but admitted to throwing pumpkins at the vehicle. This is not the first time the two have been reportedly violent. In 2019 Briston pleaded guilty to simple assault after Pryor was stabbed while he pleaded guilty to harassment.

Pryor was selected in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft. He spent his first three seasons with the Oakland Raiders before spending time with a handful of NFL team’s practice squads and active rosters over the next six years. His best season was in 2016, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. His last NFL game was in 2018 when he played for the Buffalo Bills.

In his NFL career, Pryor threw for 1,994 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions at quarterback. He also caught 115 passes for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns in 51 games with 30 starts as a wide receiver. Pryor played college football at Ohio State and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2008.