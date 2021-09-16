Former NFL Star Brandon Short’s Daughter Killed in Pennsylvania Shooting

Former NFL linebacker Brandon Short is just annoucned some terrible news. On Monday, Short, who spent time with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, confirmed that his daughter, Karli Short, died in a Pennsylvania shooting. She was 26 years old. Brandon Short shared the news on his Facebook page.

“My heart is broken,” Short wrote on Monday. “I’ve lost the light of my life, my oldest daughter Karli passed away this morning in a senseless act of gun violence. The love she had was so pure and true. The world lost a beautiful soul. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and please keep our family in your prayers as we struggle through this difficult time.”

The Allegheny County police said a woman was found around 10:32 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation was launched. As of this writing, no suspects have been named. Along with spending time in the NFL, Short was a standout player at Penn State and has served on the school’s board of trustees since 2018.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Trustee Brandon Short’s daughter, Karli Short, in her passing,” board of trustees chair Matthew Schuyler wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. “That her life was cut short too soon as a result of an act of violence is a tragedy for Karli and her family and friends, and a great loss to the members of the McKeesport community. Our sympathy goes out to all who knew her best and loved her most.”

Short was selected in the fourth round by the Giants of the 2000 NFL Draft. He was with the Giants for four seasons before signing with the Carolina Panthers in 2004. Short played for the Panthers for two seasons before heading back to the Giants in 2006. He played in 100 games and recorded 390 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and two interceptions. While at Penn State, Short was one of the top linebackers in the country. He was selected to the All-Big Ten First Team in 1998 and 1999 while being a Consensus All-American in 1999.