Former NFL Player Sues Ex-Wife for Publicly Sharing NSFW Details

Former NFL star Matt Kalil is not happy about comments made by his ex-wife Haley Kalil. The TikTok influencer dished on his penis size on social media.

Us Weekly obtained the legal documents. Matt says the “invasive commentary” drew “unwanted attention.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During a November 2025 live, Haley claimed Matt’s penis size was the “biggest factor” in the pair’s breakup. But Haley is sticking to her comments, saying she doesn’t find them offensive or harmful.

She told Us Weekly in response to the lawsuit: “I am genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt upon receiving the news of this filing. Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal.”

This lawsuit seemingly ends their amicable relationship as they previously spoke highly of one another publicly. The two wed in 2015 after getting engaged after three months of dating. They divorced in 2022. Matt has since remarried model Keilani Asmus. They share a son.

Haley said his manhood contributed to her filing for divorce from Matt. “I was going to try it all — therapists, doctors [and I] looked up lipo-type s***, you know what I mean?” she said at the time. “It was, like, he’s .01 percent of the population. We tried everything [and it was] impossible unless you’re going to be in tears,” she said, hinting at intimate moments being painful.

Matt’s lawsuit explains that Haley’s words “implied that the size of [Matt’s] genitalia was a primary factor in the parties’ divorce and claimed that sexual intercourse … would leave her ‘in tears.’” Matt says his family “has been forced” to “endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements.”

He also says that Haley was able to “financially benefit from this surge in traffic.” Matt is seeking damages “exceeding $75,000.”