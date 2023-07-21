Former NFL Owner Fined $60 Million by League

A former NFL owner just received a large fine from the league. On Thursday, former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was fined $60 million after an independent investigation concluded he sexually harassed a team employee and that the team withheld revenue from the NFL. Leading the investigation was attorney Mary Jo White, and the announcement came as league owners approved the sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris for $6.05 billion.

"We appreciate the diligence, thoroughness and professionalism of Ms. White and her team throughout this process," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We pledged to share her findings publicly and are doing so today. ...The conduct substantiated in Ms. White's findings has no place in the NFL. We strive for workplaces that are safe, respectful and professional. What Ms. Johnston experienced is inappropriate and contrary to the NFL's values."

In the report, White said she interviewed 44 different employees. The investigation began in February 2022, 15 days after former employee Tiffani Johnston alleged that Snyder sexually harassed her. Johnston said during a roundtable session with members of the House Oversight Committee that Snyder put his hand on her leg under the table while at a work-related dinner. She also said Snyder tried to force her into a limo after the event. Snyder denied the allegations, but White said she found Johnston to be credible after interviewing her and talking to others Johnston had told about the event.

When it comes to withholding revenue, White said, "identified approximately $11 million in revenues (including those in the Jason Friedman allegations) that the Club appears to have improperly shielded from sharing, to the extent required by NFL policies." Friedman, another former Commanders employee, alleged the team was withholding revenue.

The $60 million fine is large, but since Snyder sold the team for a little over $6 billion, the fine is just one percent of what he just made with the sale. Now the Commanders enter the Harris era, and the hope is everyone can move forward and get the team back to its winning ways.

"As a lifelong Washington football fan who grew up in the DMV, I know that the Commanders are more than just a sports team," Harris said in a statement. "This is an institution, passed down from generation to generation. From day one, it is our top priority to deliver you a championship-caliber team, and we will strive every day to ensure that we are a franchise you can be proud of. To Commanders fans everywhere, our promise is simple: we will do the work, create the culture and make the investment needed to deliver for this team and for Washington."