Former Georgia Bulldogs Player Akeem Hebron Dead at 34

Akeem Hebron, a former football player for the Georgia Bulldogs, has died, the team announced on Sunday evening. He was 34 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but several of Hebron's friends, including Travis Hawkins, shared the news on social media on Friday.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a beloved member of the Bulldog family, Akeem Hebron. His dedication to Georgia Football will always be remembered," the Georgia Bulldogs said in a statement. "We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Prayers up for the family and friends of Akeem Hebron pic.twitter.com/YjqxaIljC8 — ChippingIn (@CranfordChip) June 9, 2023

"I was really hoping I had a chance at getting that Bullis job. Behind the scenes I was working to put together a great staff. Akeem Hebron you were def gonna be apart of it," Hawkins wrote on Facebook. " A true Moco legend. Loved watching you play man. I'm hurting for your boys. I know they'll continue your legacy. News I didn't want to wake up to. RIP."

Hebron, who was from Maryland, was part of Georgia's 2006 recruiting class. He played in 16 games for the Bulldogs from 2008-2010 and recorded 10 tackles with seven assists and three solo. He notched a sack during his senior season and helped the Bulldogs earn a 24-15 record with two bowl wins and a ranking of No. 1 in the nation at one point during the 2008 season.

"A good thing happened to Georgia and to him," then-Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt told the Times Free Press in 2010, per On3Sports. "The greatest thing, I think, that's happened to him is that he's grown into a man. That's one of the biggest things that college is all about. He's a good man, and he's proved that, and I'm really proud of him."

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Rennie Curran found out the news of Hebron as he earned a great honor. "Incredibly honored to be inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame! The news was bitter-sweet as I found out that my brother and former teammate Akeem Hebron passed away unexpectedly," Curran wrote on Twitter. "This is dedicated to you and many others who have been a blessing in my life."