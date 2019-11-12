Former Cowboys Star Michael Irvin Is Rooting for Antonio Brown’s Return to NFL

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is not playing in the NFL at the moment, and it’s unclear as to when – if ever – he will play again. This development is exactly what many football fans wanted to see, but former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin does not share this opinion. In fact, he is actually rooting for Brown to return to the league.

According to TMZ Sports, the current NFL Network analyst in Irvin recently discussed Brown’s situation and the fact that he isn’t playing for the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, or any other NFL team. As he explained, the popular thing is to root for Brown’s downfall, but Irvin wants him to succeed and be an example for others.

“I want his story to end well so I can use it as inspiration and motivation for all those other little black kids in the ghettos and in the hells of America that are trying to get out,” Irvin told TMZ Sports.

As Irvin explained, he spends his offseason speaking around the country. He visits big Fortune 500 companies, but he also spends time in the YMCAs around what he describes as ghetto areas. Irvin has spoken to the kids from the area where Brown grew up, and he believes that the former Patriots receiver can actually be a source of inspiration so that they can get out of the “hellhole” they live in.

Granted, Irvin does say that Brown is currently self-destructing due to the posts on social media, the allegations of sexual assault, and the grievances filed against the Raiders and the Patriots. Irvin understands that this is an issue, but he wants people to focus on the solution to the problem instead of taking pleasure in Brown’s situation.

“We as a country get off on the problem because somehow, someway we take that as some kind of self-fulfilling thing that, ‘Hey, he made all this money playing football but at least I’m not making the stupid decisions that he’s making now,’” Irvin continued, “and, I think that’s a sad way to look at it.”

If Brown does indeed get an offer to join another team, he will have to take care of the pending legal issues, the NFL investigation, and any potential discipline handed down by the league. There is a scenario in which he is put on the shelf until the 2020 season, depending on whether or not he is suspended.

A return is possible but not guaranteed. However, Irvin truly hopes it happens so that Brown can be used as an example for others in struggling communities.

(Photo Credit: Alika Jenner/Getty)