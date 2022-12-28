Football Player Engaged to Teammate's Ex

A former Australian rules football player is getting married. Daniel Venables went to Instagram to announce his engagement to Scherri-Lee Biggs. The photo shows Venagles and Biggs embracing while Biggs is showing off the ring. And in the post, Biggs wrote, "Christmas came early this year. Forever isn't enough with you."

Biggs, a TV host who won Miss Universe Australia in 2011, was dating Venables's former teammate Brad Sheppard. The two began dating in May 2018 but called it quits in December 2019. Venables and Sheppard played for the West Coast Eagles from 2017-2021.

Following the split for Sheppard, Biggs, 32, announced her relationship with Venables, 24, in May of this year. She posted a photo of the two together at the time with the caption "Life is better with you." Venables announced the relationship in April when he posted a photo of the two laughing.

Venables played for the West Coast Eagles from 2017-2021 and was forced to retire early due to concussion-related issues which included seven brain bleeds. "I was told to do nothing pretty much, and I got put on antidepressants to fix my headaches," Venables told Channel 7, per News.com.au. "Seven bleeds in my brain, and I didn't do anything about it."

In the same interview, Venables said the Australian Football League (AFL) and the teams need to do more when it comes to detecting and treating concussions. "If the AFL aren't going to, then I feel like West Coast should take it into their own hands independently and get this objective baseline testing at the start of the year, whether that's ocular testing, vestibular testing or cognition testing," he said, per Yahoo Sports. "It will take the players three hours to do, but it can save their lives to be honest." In his AFL career, Biggs scored 11 goals in 21 games.

Biggs was born in South Africa but grew up in Australia. After competing in Miss Universe, Biggs began working for the Seven Network. She is currently a weather presenter for Channel Nine Perth and recently completed in The Celebrity Apprentice Australia. She was fired midway through the season and raised $20,000 for her charity.