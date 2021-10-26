Floyd Mayweather Refuses to Take Photo With Teen Because of His Painted Nails

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather reportedly rejected a male teenager’s fan request for a selfie at the Los Angeles Clippers game over the weekend due to his nails being painted, according to TMZ Sports. The young fan was hoping to get a photo with Mayweather after the game on Saturday, so he approached him on the court. And that’s when Mayweather took a look at his nails.

“You got painted nails, I don’t take pictures with guys with no painted nails,” Floyd is heard saying in the video. Witnesses told TMZ Sports that Mayweather had no issues taking pics with other people after the game. The young fan sent a photo of his nails to TMZ Sports, and in the video, he is heard reacting to Mayweather’s rejection.

“Floyd doesn’t want to take a picture with me because my nails are painted,” the fan said. “Bruh, really?!” A rep or Mayweather told TMZ Sports said he didn’t take a photo with the fan because he was in a rush to leave the game. The teenage fan called Mayweather homophobic, and the rep says that can’t be further from the truth.

Mayweather continues to make headlines despite being retired from boxing. This week, Mayweather went to Twitter to show love for Kyrie Irving who is not with the Brooklyn Nets right now due to him being unvaccinated.

“America is the land of the free,” Mayweather said, per Fox News. “Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and supposedly, freedom to choose. Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man. A free mind makes his own choices and an enslaved mind follows the crowd. Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action can change the world. It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say ‘enough is enough.’”

Mayweather, 44, has won 15 major world championships in five weight classes. He has a 50-0 career record. His last fight was in 2017 when he took on UFC legend Conor McGregor and won in 10 rounds via TKO. He won his first title in 1998.