Florida State Season Opener Moved out of Jacksonville Due to Hurricane Dorian

Florida State will kick off the 2019 season at home after all. On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Seminoles game against Boise State has been moved from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

“They have to look for ways to accommodate that,” DeSantis said Thursday of the game and the incoming Hurricane Dorian, set to make landfall this weekend on the eastern Florida coast via the Tallahassee Democrat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think they are going to go forward with the game but they are not going to do it in Jacksonville. They are going to do the game in Tallahassee and I think they will have more details for everybody who is interested in that going forward.”

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Now the game will kick off at noon on an ESPN network.

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said the change shouldn’t affect the Seminoles that much as the team as they were down at IMG Academy earlier this month and multiple practices were delayed due to the weather.

“I think our guys are prepared for sudden change, we’ve had it throughout training camp,” Taggart said.

“Hopefully it pays off for us if a sudden change comes up.”

Hurricane Dorian looks to be a very powerful storm as it could be Category 3 hurricane once it hits the U.S. mainland.

“Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday,” the National Hurricane Center said via CBS News.

DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency for Florida on Wednesday.

“I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare,” he said in a statement.

This is not the ideal start for Florida State or Boise State, but the good news for both schools is they will be able to play on Saturday instead of a later date. FSU did not have a season to remember in 2018 as they finished with a 5-7 record and it was their first losing season since 1976. Boise State, on the other hand, had a strong 2018 season, finishing with a 10-3 record and appearing in the Mountain West Conference Championship game.