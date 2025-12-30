Fire at Home Owned by NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Leaves His Father Dead and Mother Hospitalized

Tragedy struck on Sunday night for NASCAR racer and team owner Denny Hamlin after a large fire occurred at a house he owned.

According to the Gaston County Fire Department in North Carolina, “firefighters were dispatched at 6:19 p.m. and arrived at 1137 Blacksnake Road at 6:27 p.m. to find a two-story home mostly engulfed, with flames showing through the entire attic.” The flames were so massive that firefighters were still working on containing the flames until around midnight, according to The Athletic.

The parents of Denny Hamlin, 75-year-old Dennis and 69-year-old Mary Lou, suffered “catastrophic injuries” as they escaped the home prior to the arrival of firefighters. Dennis later died from his injuries, while Mary Lou is still being treated in a local hospital.

Local emergency management and fire services are still investigating what sparked the deadly fire.

David Toomey, chief of the Lucia Riverbend Fire Department, told The Athletic that “40 to 45 percent of the structure was already burning by the time fire crews arrived,” and the house was a “total loss.”

“They had some really expensive cars in the garage and some racing memorabilia and stuff, so all that was saved,” Toomey said. “We were able to save all that and get it out so it wasn’t damaged.”

Hamlin is one of NASCAR’s best drivers, with six wins and 14 top-5 finishes in the last season. He lost the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series by just four points to eventual champion Kyle Larson. In addition, he co-owns the racing team 23XI Racing with NBA legend Michael Jordan.