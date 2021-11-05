Final Score in Colts vs. Jets Game Makes Significant NFL History

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the New York Jets 45-30 on Thursday Night Football, and the final score made NFL history. As mentioned by Scorigami, Thursday’s game marked the first time that an NFL game has ended with a 45-30 score. Scorigami revealed that there have now been 1,069 unique NFL scores.

According to CBS Sports, there have been three new final scores this season. In Week 7, the Arizona Cardinals defeated Houston Texans 31-5. And in Week 6, the Los Angeles Rams took down the New York Giants 38-11. Scorigami keeps track of all NFL games to see if a unique score happens. It also lets fans know how many times a final score has happened before if it’s not unique.

Thursday’s game was big for the Colts as they scored the most points in a single game this season. Quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns while running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns. They are now 4-5 on the year and in second place in the AFC South.

“Those chunk runs are huge,” Wentz said on the team’s official website. “It’s tough on a defense. They want to come out and play their soft zone coverage, make it hard for us in the passing game to get chunk plays, and so when you can get chunk plays on the ground, that’s huge for us.”

“When (Taylor) gets to the second level, I feel like it’s going to the house,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I mean, he’s just fast, strong and elusive. So he’s playing really good. And our receivers really work hard down the field, so they’re going to give him all the help he can have down there.”

For the Jets, they are now 2-6 on the year. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was not happy with how the defense performed on Thursday night. “Defensively, it wasn’t good enough,” he said on the team’s official website. “When teams run the ball the way they did … we knew they were going to try to get their run game started, the way they were talking all week, getting 28 [Jonathan Taylor] going, and with a tremendous offensive line. Obviously, we weren’t up to the task.”