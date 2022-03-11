The Fastest-Growing Sport in the US Isn’t What You Think

The fastest-growing sport in the United States is not something you can find on ESPN regularly. Invented in 1965, pickleball is considered a cross between tennis, ping-pong and badminton as it played with a paddle and a plastic ball, as mentioned by NPR. 4.8 million people are playing the sport, and it’s double from what it was five years ago according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

“We’re still small and scrappy, but we’re not so innocent anymore,” said Stu Upson, the CEO of USA Pickleball. “People are looking for avenues to have some fun, get some exercise, but do it in an environment that’s not divisive. That’s a pretty important thing in our society today I believe.” The average pickleball player are over the age of 65 but the biggest growth comes from players under 55. There are 10,000 places to play in the country and more places continue to add the sport each month.

Pickleball has grown so much there is a professional tournament called the Professional Pickleball Association Tour, which was formed in 2018 and acquired by the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes NHL team. USA Pickleball sanctioned another pro tour in 2019, launched by the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

“Professional players are being able to really become celebrities and spotlights, people that are recognizable in the world,” said Connor Pardoe, commissioner of the PPA Tour. “The reason we do that, one, is to make sure the best people are at our events and, two, to really protect our investment.”

Sponsors are starting to take notice of pickleball. USA Pickleball has two dozen brand partners, including an online health care market and gear markers. “We have people who understand the sports business, not just the pickleball business,” said Upson. “Is the revenue that’s coming in important? It’s critical for us to reinvest in the sport and grow, but it’s not going to drive us.”

The next step for pickleball is getting the sport in the Olympics. But when will that happen? “Every Olympic venue, whether it’s Paris in 2024, L.A. in 2028 or Brisbane in ’32, they all want maximum viewership,” Steve Sidwell of the International Federation of Pickleball told the Desert Sun in January. “Because that gets them maximum sponsorships, right? No mystery there. The way they get maximum viewership is they get events that people simply like to watch. That’s what it boils down to.”