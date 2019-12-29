Fans Tease LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow for Resembling ‘Home Alone’ Star, Macaulay Culkin

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow may be the Heisman Trophy winner in 2019, but that doesn’t mean that he is eluding teasing from football fans around the country. In fact, the holiday season is actually playing a role in some of the jokes at his expense. With the Tigers and Sooners facing off on Saturday, mere days after Christmas, there are comparisons being made between Burrow and the main character of Home Alone, Kevin McCallister.

After successfully defending his home from thieves while home alone, Kevin McCallister has become; hang on, being told that’s Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/ReX63t7sqB — 🏈BamaHoosier🏀🇺🇸 (@pocketpreacher) December 28, 2019

With the Heisman winner taking center stage in a primetime game, it was his opportunity to prove that he is worthy of being the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Defeating a top contender in the Oklahoma Sooners would greatly boost his stock heading toward the spring.

Burrow may have put on an offensive display with six touchdowns in the first half of the game, but that didn’t turn the discussion. Fans on social media were still focused on the resemblances between him and actor Macauley Culkin, who played Kevin in the classic movie.

“Joe Burrow executing that first scoring drive with the same efficiency in which he eluded the Wet Bandits in Home Alone spells danger for this Oklahoma team,” one user on social media wrote. Others added animated Gifs of a young Culkin to their tweets about the Peach Bowl.

To further the topic, one fan on social media even created an image that depicted Burrow as McCallister from the film, complete with a red sweater. In the background stood Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, as well as team owner Mike Brown.

The belief heading toward the end of the college and NFL seasons is that the Bengals will use the first overall pick in the 2019 Draft to select Burrow as Andy Dalton’s replacement. If this happens, there are many fans on social media that are concerned about Burrow being alone due to the lack of surrounding talent on the Bengals roster.

Ultimately, finding out his NFL future is less critical at this point for Burrow. He’s simply focused on defeating the Oklahoma Sooners and moving on in the College Football Playoffs. Fans of the team, however, are certainly distracted by “Home Alone” Burrow’s feats on the football field.

(Photo Credit: Todd Kirkland/Getty)