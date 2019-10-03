Fans React to Drew Brees’ Latest Update on Thumb Injury

Drew Brees is getting close to making his return with the New Orleans Saints. In a recent interview on WWL radio, Brees said his thumb is getting stronger every day and is able to do the little things, like brushing his teeth and picking up a glass of water. This doesn’t mean Brees is returning next week or the week after that. But it does look like he will be on track to return when the Saints play the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10.

With the way things are going for the Saints right now, Brees can take his time and not rush to return. They are sitting on top of the NFC South standings with a 3-1 record and they have won their last two games with backup QB Teddy Bridgewater. So once Brees returns, the Saints should be in a good position to make a Super Bowl run.

Here’s a look at fans reacting to Brees’ latest injury update.

Cam Newton to Saints?

Apparently this Kansas City Chiefs fan wants the Saints to trade for Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers. Newton led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015 and he won the MVP that same year, but Saints fans would lose it if Newton became the Saints’ new starter, especially if Brees can still play at a high level.

Dream Scenario

Really Disappointed in the New Orleans Saints treatment of QB Drew Brees…He has pulled out of contract negotiations and is seeking to go to Free Agency #ContractScrewup @DestinyMaddenLG — DestinyJimRome (@jim_destiny) October 3, 2019

One person who is pretending to be Jim Rome has made up a not-real scenario for Brees. He said, “Really Disappointed in the New Orleans Saints treatment of QB Drew Brees…He has pulled out of contract negotiations and is seeking to go to free agency.

Message for Brees

@drewbrees take your time big man. #WhoDatNation and the #Saints know you would come back tomorrow if you could. Get right and come back stronger. We all love you.❤ https://t.co/E15LR05Hd9 — Huncho🐐 (@_BennTenn_) October 3, 2019

This fan has an encouraging message for Brees as he continues to rehab his thumb. “Take your time big man. #WhoDatNation and the #Saints know you would come back tomorrow if you could. Get right and come back stronger. We all love you,” the fan said.

When is Brees Coming Back?

@MichaelJKenny When is Drew Brees coming back? — Bronco Bob (@BroncoBob360) October 3, 2019

This fan only has one question when it comes to Brees: “When is he coming back?” Again, it looks like he will return on Nov. 10 at the latest. However, if he continues to heal quickly like he is now, the Super Bowl champion QB could return by the end of this month.

Take the Year Off

Drew need to take the whole year off if he wants to play next season. If this is his last season then come back but if he is playing next year just sit out this year and give his body time to rest. This ain’t a Sprint it’s a marathon and he’s getting to old to expect to heal fast — Kol Breze (@KolBreze) October 3, 2019

This fan believes Brees should take the rest of the season off to get ready for 2020. “Drew needs to take the whole year off if he wants to play next season. If this is his last season, then come back. But if he is playing next year, just sit out this year and give his body time to rest. This ain’t a sprint it’s a marathon and he’s getting to old to expect to heal fast,” he said.

Yeah, Drew is not going to take that advice.

Not a Good Prediction

That doesn’t sound good at all. 6weeks he’ll be 50%. Idk. Think he’ll be out along time. — Clemtonian Griztopoulos. (@grizbox) October 3, 2019

From what this fan gathered, Brees won’t be ready to go soon. “That doesn’t sound good at all. Six weeks he’ll be 50 percent. [I don’t know]. Think he’ll be out along time,” the fan wrote.

Brees is only two weeks removed from surgery and as he said his thumb is getting stronger every day. So this fan should have nothing to worry about.

Another Message for Brees

Chill Drew. We got this. Come back when you’re 100%. — ken (@thedigitalken) October 3, 2019

Because of the Saints being 3-1, this fan is not worried about Brees’ health, saying: “Chill Drew. We got this. Come back when you’re 100 percent.”

Brees is not going to come back when he’s not ready because that wouldn’t be fair to him or the rest of the team. So when he’s at full strength, that’s when we’ll see the NFL’s all-time passing leader back in action.

‘NFL is Fixed’

This whole injury is in the script of the NFL he did not hurt himself it’s all a sham the NFL is fixed — ObnoxiouslyBluntGreenWave&AstrosFan (@KevinCorcoran77) October 3, 2019

Brees injured? This fan is not buying it, saying: “This whole injury is in the script of the NFL he did not hurt himself it’s all a sham the NFL is fixed.”

Okay, if the NFL was really fixed, why would they have one of the best players in league history on the bench?