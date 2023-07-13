Famed ESPN Announcer Dick Vitale Reveals Throat Cancer Diagnosis 2 Years After Lymphoma Diagnosis

Dick Vitale is dealing with a new health obstacle. The legendary ESPN college basketball announcer revealed on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with throat cancer. This news comes two years after Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma and treated for melanoma.

"I'm sorry to share that I received tough news today from Dr. Zeitels about my throat," Vitale said in a statement. "The tests on the tissues they removed showed that I have vocal cord cancer and will need 6 weeks of radiation to treat it. Dr. Z tells me that it has an extremely high cure rate, and that radiation, not more surgery, is the best path."

Vitale went on to say he's going to "fight like hell" to return to work when the college basketball season begins later this year. "This time last year, I was on the ESPYs stage, asking everyone to help in the cancer fight," Vitale wrote. "This terrible disease strikes so many of our loved ones, and it's now knocked on my door three different times. More research will continue to help in this fight."

Last month, Vitale, 84, announced that he is dealing with vocal cord issues. "(Received) some bad news, but when I realize it is minor to what some face daily I will fight to recover. Dr Zeitels acclaimed vocal cord surgeon has informed me my past issues on my vocal cords have returned. I must have 2 surgeries this summer," Vitale wrote. "The biggest challenge is that I am currently on voice rest in preparation for surgery on July 11 & post surgery I must be on total voice rest for 6-8 weeks in recovery," he added in another tweet. "That part is so frustrating as I feel trapped not being able to express myself. The positive news Dr Z is optimistic to have me ready for my 45th yr on [ESPN]."

Last year, Vitale received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and gave an emotional speech. "No kid or child should be going through chemo or radiation," Vitale said, PEOPLE. "[Cancer] doesn't discriminate, it comes after all... It doesn't matter race or religion, it will bring you to your knees. There's only one way to beat it, my friends, we have to raise dollars and give oncologists a fighting chance."