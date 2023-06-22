Dick Vitale Reveals He Needs 2 More Surgeries: 'Received Some Bad News'

Dick Vitale just shared some "bad news" about his health. The legendary college basketball announcer revealed he must undergo two additional vocal chord surgeries this summer. Vitale said he's been advised by his vocal surgeon Steven Zeitels his past issues have returned. The 84-year-old ESPN personality hopes to be ready to call games later this year.

"(Received) some bad news, but when I realize it is minor to what some face daily I will fight to recover. Dr Zeitels acclaimed vocal cord surgeon has informed me my past issues on my vocal cords have returned. I must have 2 surgeries this summer," Vitale wrote.

"The biggest challenge is that I am currently on voice rest in preparation for surgery on July 11 & post surgery I must be on total voice rest for 6-8 weeks in recovery," he added in another tweet. "That part is so frustrating as I feel trapped not being able to express myself. The positive news Dr Z is optimistic to have me ready for my 45th yr on [ESPN]. A big thank you to CEO. Jimmy Pitaro of [ESPN] & all my colleagues for their fantastic support. My biggest fear is that it will hurt me in raising $$$ for kids vs cancer ]The V Foundation]-also I will NEVER GIVE UP!"

Vitale previously had surgery for dysplasia and ulcerated lesions of the vocal cords last year. In August 2021, Vitale announced beaten a bout with melanoma but was diagnosed with lymphoma in October of last year. He announced he was cancer free in March and August of last year.

"It's been a tough year, I can't hide it," Vitale said in an interview with USA Today in November. "But I know many people have it a hell of a lot tougher than me. I got a vision of what others go through with the scans, the blood work, the chemotherapy and all the doctors. It's made me more obsessed than ever with helping kids who go through this."

Vitale joined ESPN during the 1979-1980 season, just after the network's launch in September 1979. He has called over 1,000 games in his career, which has led to him being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.