Anya Taylor Joy wants to play Elsa in Potential Live-Action 'Frozen'

Disney is still all-in on live-action adaptations of its beloved animated movies, and Anya Taylor-Joy has called dibs on one of the most coveted characters in the genre. In a new interview with Vogue Hong Kong (via Entertainment Weekly,) the 28-year-old actress said she would love to play the ice queen Elsa if Disney ever pursued a live-action version of Frozen. So far the studio has not announced any plans for such a project, but social media commenters loved the idea right away.

The interviewer asked Taylor-Joy what her dream project would be with The Walt Disney Company, and she had an enthusiastic answer. She said: "I would love to do a musical because I'm a bit addicted to hard work. I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me." From there, it sounds like Taylor-Joy landed on Frozen simply because it seems like a project that could be made in the coming years, while she looks the part.

"I think Frozen would be pretty great. It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand," she joked. "Also, you'd just be the favorite at every kid's birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say, 'My auntie is Elsa.' That would be pretty sick."

The Frozen franchise hit hard after its debut in 2013, and it was followed quickly by a Broadway musical adaptation, short films, a TV special and a huge merchandising push including video games and TV crossovers. The sequel premiered in 2019 and outperformed the original at the box office, and in 2023 Disney announced plans for two more movies in the series. Frozen III is expected to debut in 2027.

Disney has not announced any plans for a live-action adaptation of Frozen yet, but the studio has been consistently churning out live-action takes on its most-beloved animated movies over the last decade or so, giving actresses like Taylor-Joy a chance to play iconic characters like Mulan, Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. It's not out of the question to speculate that Frozen might get the same treatment, and if so commenters seem to like the idea of Taylor-Joy taking the role of Elsa.