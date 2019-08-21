Ezekiel Elliott Goes Back to Cabo With New Hairdo but Without Cowboys Contract

When a lucky fan sat next to Ezekiel Elliott on the flight back from Cabo over the weekend, there was some hope that he would be rejoining the team and taking part in the remainder of training camp. The star running back and the Dallas Cowboys hadn’t agreed to a new contract yet, but the belief was that it would be a done deal in the near future, especially after Jamie Foxx said he had inside sources about a pending contract.

Ezekiel Elliott Back In Cabo With New Hairdo After Jerry Jones Diss https://t.co/8Z5zDuk17a — TMZ (@TMZ) August 20, 2019

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, owner Jerry Jones made a joke when he said “Zeke who?” to reporters, which widened the gap between the two parties. Jones felt that his comment was a fun joke made with the intention of humor, but Zeke and his agent felt that it was disrespectful. In response, Elliott has departed Dallas and headed back down to Cabo once again. However, he mixed it up by getting a fresh, new haircut for the return trip.

What is the source of the issue between Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys? Essentially, it boils down to the money owed over the next two seasons. Elliott is entering the fourth season of his rookie deal and is scheduled to make $3.85 million. In 2020, his salary jumps to $9.099 million with the fifth-year option.

While these figures were part of the agreed-upon deal in 2016, Elliott believes that he has far outplayed the original contract. In his three seasons since being drafted fourth overall, Elliott has helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs twice, including a 2016 season in which the team achieved a 13-3 record.

Additionally, Elliott has led the league in rushing yards two separate times (2016, 2018) while piling up 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground. He has also proven to be an effective weapon in the passing game, tallying 1,199 yards and another six scores.

There is no denying that the Cowboys are better when Elliott is on the field, but this reunion appears less likely with each passing day. Jones and the Cowboys have previously expressed faith in Elliott rejoining the team for the beginning of the regular season. Unfortunately, time is simply running out for this to happen. Dallas only has two preseason games remaining with which to get Elliott back in the building under a new contract.

If his return trip to Cabo and the stylish new haircut show, Elliott could be preparing for a lengthy holdout. This is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys wanted to avoid.