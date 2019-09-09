Dallas Cowboys Fans Celebrate Ezekiel Elliott’s First Touchdown of 2019

The wait is over, and Ezekiel Elliott has finally scored his first touchdown of the 2019 NFL season. Early in Sunday’s battle against the New York Giants, there was some frustration among Cowboys fans after Elliott only tallied six carries for 22 yards in the first half. For a man that just signed a $90 million contract, the stage was set for him to produce and prove that the money was well-spent.

However, the Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore opted for a pass-heavy approach, utilizing quarterback Dak Prescott’s arm en route to four touchdowns and a 28-10 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Zeke did finally get his opportunity after a long pass to second-year receiver Michael Gallup, and he responded by fighting through tacklers and landing in the end zone for his first score of the season.

As expected, Zeke’s big play created a flurry on social media. The Cowboys fans were fired up by the play and were relieved that the wealthy running back had made it through the early portions of the game without suffering a hamstring strain or some other nagging injury.

With the offense performing so well, there is no reason for doubt in the minds of the Cowboys fans. This team is going to run rampant through the NFC East and end up in the playoffs once again. When January starts, the stage will be set for a deep postseason run and a possible berth in the Super Bowl.

Let’s go through the reactions to Ezekiel Elliott’s first score of the season.

Ezekiel Elliott made a big play, got into the end zone, and he gave the Dallas Cowboys a 35-10 lead. With the victory nearly secured, America’s Team didn’t need to keep throwing passes. It was now time to go into a ball-control offense, which meant that Zeke needed to be fed. He proved that he was in football shape, so giving him carries should have been the next logical step.

Did the Dallas Cowboys overpay for Ezekiel Elliott’s services? It’s possible, but for some fans, that doesn’t really matter. The fact that he is in the building and scoring touchdowns to help the team defeat the villainous New York Giants was what really mattered. In the minds of the Cowboys fans, he was justifying the $90 million contract by scoring a touchdown when it really mattered.

$90mil locked in — ✨🦋Teresa Hensley✨ (@tmhensley1) September 8, 2019

Some people do not enjoy Ezekiel Elliott’s look, whether it is the nose rings or the haircut, but many love everything about the star running back. In fact, he has often been compared to an Ewok, the most adorable creature from the Star Wars universe. If this race of aliens didn’t eat humans, would they be Dallas Cowboys fans? It’s very likely.

Throughout Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout, there was a belief that rookie Tony Pollard would be the starter for the Cowboys if the contract negotiations fell through. Jerry Jones and the coaching staff expressed significant confidence in the youngster from Memphis and his ability to perform when called upon, but the Cowboys fans don’t share the optimism. Many see the rush to the left failing if Zeke wasn’t the one fighting through attempted tackles.

Does Pollard punch that in? pic.twitter.com/kZYdfsHFuw — FantasyFootballMike89 (@FFMike89) September 8, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys were winning 35-10 after Ezekiel Elliott’s touchdown, and he was producing in his first real action of the season. Despite the success, some fans still weren’t happy. In their opinion, Zeke needed to add another 50 yards on the ground to take his total over 100. It’s very possible that there was a fantasy football game serving as the motivation for that particular complaint.

can we get zeke to 100+ yards now please? @KellenMoore_11 @EzekielElliott — Robert Gullart (@robcheezy13) September 8, 2019

The stage is set for the Dallas Cowboys, at least in the eyes of the fans. When Zeke scored the rushing touchdown to notch his first end-zone visit of the year, the fans became very excited. This was exactly what they were hoping to happen when the star running back ended his holdout and returned from Cabo. With a loaded roster, the belief is that the Cowboys will now be able to finally win a Super Bowl for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Zeke’s back.

Jason’s back.

Dak’s back.

We’re back.

This is us, this is our year. — Felipe (@filipdebergerac) September 8, 2019

It’s only one game into the season, but the Cowboys fans are fired up about Ezekiel Elliott and his role in the offensive scheme. New coordinator Kellen Moore was tasked with bringing some changes to this offense and making the team less predictable, and so far, the fans believe that he has achieved this goal. If Moore continues to coach so well, Zeke will continue to produce touchdowns.

Kellen is for real — michael baldridge (@baldrmic) September 8, 2019

In the eyes of Dallas Cowboys fans, the opening game against the New York Giants was like an episode of Oprah. Touchdowns were the gift of the day, and everyone on the team was getting one. Tight ends Blake Jarwin and Jason Witten started off the day, and then they were joined by Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb. Ezekiel Elliott capped off the points with his hard-charging run in which he fought through a would-be tackler.

Like Oprah, You a touchdown, You a touchdown, you a touchdown…. — vicki keith (@vickikeith) September 8, 2019

President Barack Obama may be a Chicago Bears fan, but the Gif of him doing gymnastics is the perfect representation of the Dallas Cowboys fans. Defeating a division rival is one thing, but handily shutting down the Giants and watching Ezekiel Elliott score his first touchdown of the year is just a special feeling. The fans are fired up beyond belief right now, and there are many recreating the Obama gymnastics in their backyards.

How easily did this Dallas Cowboys offense move through the rebuilt New York Giants defense? As easily as a hot knife through butter. This team was unstoppable early en route to a 35-10 lead and scored touchdowns on five straight possessions after an opening punt. The only reason the Cowboys had to punt late in regulation is that they switched to a ball-control offense and put some backups in the game.