Cowboys Fans React to Ezekiel Elliott Saying He Wants to Stay in Dallas for Life

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has broken his silence on his current contract negotiations and the fans are fired up. Maxim Magazine recently spoke to Elliott and he said he wants to be with his current team for the rest of his career.

“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott said. “But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”

Elliott has not been practicing with the Cowboys as he’s been holding out for a new contract for a month. Currently, the Ohio State alum has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020. But with Elliott emerging as one of the top running backs in the league he wants to get paid like it.

Scroll down to see how fans reacting to Elliott’s comment on being a Cowboy for life.

Why Contracts?

Wtf nfl even make contracts anymore?? Players don’t have to honor contracts why should organizations? — Jordan Sonnentag (@JordanSonnentag) August 26, 2019

This fan wonders why contract even exists in the NFL. He said, “WTF NFL even make contracts anymore?? Players don’t have to honor contracts why should organizations?”

It’s interesting because in other jobs, the person had to honor the contract or they could be terminated. But with the NFL being a collision sport, the players are looking to get as much money as they can to protect themselves if they get injured. So contracts, as well as contract negotiations, will continue to roll on.

Not Buying It

But!!!!!!! I love money more so i dont mind screwing my team over waiting to get the highest contract ever!!!!! Actions always speaks louder thn words. U knw & i knw he could b at camp WHILE trying to get a deal done. Spoiled entitled brat — matt (@cboys4life23) August 26, 2019

This fan is not sold on what Elliott had to say about his future with the Cowboys. He said, “But!!!!!!! I love money more so I don’t mind screwing my team over waiting to get the highest contract ever!!!!! Actions always speak louder than words. You know and I know he could be at camp WHILE trying to get a deal done. Spoiled entitled brat.”

Ouch. It looks like this fan won’t be buying an Elliott jersey anytime soon.

Sign Right Now

noooooooooooo!!!!! @EzekielElliott how is 13.5 mill so bad that you wont even sign it. you will still be the highest paid when u include side money. and be the most recognized, the most efficient HB and get the most off field equalty simply cause yur playin for America’s team!!! — Willie_Mess_U_Up (@dallascowboyz27) August 26, 2019

This fan wants Elliott to sign ASAP. He said, “How is 13.5 mill so bad that you won’t even sign it? you will still be the highest-paid when u include side money. and be the most recognized, the most efficient HB and get the most off-field equality simply cause you’re playing for America’s team!!!”

There’s nothing to worry about since Elliott will likely sign a deal before the season begins. If not, things could get real interesting.

Zeke to the XFL

This fan responded by sharing the old XFL logo. For those who don’t know, the XFL is a professional football league that will start next year. The league originally kicked off in 2001, but it folded the same year.

Elliott is not going to the XFL, but it would set the entire football world on fire if he decided to not play for the Cowboys or any NFL team and take his talents to the XFL’s Dallas Renegades.

Break it Down

And that’s why they are at an empasse. Zeke believes (and the stats give credence to) he is the best RB in the league. He wants to surpass the current highest paid RB based upon these facts. The Cowboys want to pay him less. Thus he is withholding his services. Real simple. — Flowman® (@Flowman) August 26, 2019

This fan breaks down why this is an apparent disconnect between Elliott and the Cowboys. He said, “And that’s why they are at an impasse. Zeke believes (and the stats give credence to) he is the best RB in the league. He wants to surpass the current highest-paid RB based upon these facts. The Cowboys want to pay him less. Thus he is withholding his services. Real simple.”

Something tells me a deal will get done very soon despite the dance both parties are doing.

Building Around Zeke

The problem for Jerry Jones is leverage in the sense that Dallas’ entire offense has been constructed around Zeke. Moreover, Dak’s efficiency has plummeted without 21 in the backfield. #Cowboys — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 26, 2019

This fan points out that the entire offense is built around Elliott and not quarterback Dak Prescott. He said, “The problem for Jerry Jones is leverage in the sense that Dallas’ entire offense has been constructed around Zeke. Moreover, Dak’s efficiency has plummeted without 21 in the backfield.”

Dak has been solid, but a big reason he’s been productive is the fact that Elliott has been one of the three best running backs in the NFL the last few years.

Eyes Wide Open

THIS JUST IN — Ezekiel Elliott is speaking to @MaximMag and this comment alone has my eyes wide open 👀 #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/xqX57siHAs — 🆃🅾🅼🅼🆈🆂🅻🅴🅳🅶🅴 ™️ (@TommySledge) August 26, 2019

Tommy Sledge paid close attention to Elliott’s comments by saying, “Ezekiel Elliott is speaking to @MaximMagand this comment alone has my eyes wide open.”

There are two parts to what Elliott said, but when it’s all said and done, he wants to be with the team that drafted him for as long as he can.