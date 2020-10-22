Ex-NFL Running Back Jonathan Stewart Reveals Top Super Bowl Contender, Weighs in on Pro Bowl's Future (Exclusive)

✖

We are getting close to the halfway point to the 2020 NFL season and a few teams are separating themselves from the pack. But which team is the most likely to reach the Super Bowl at the end of the year? PopCutlure.com had the chance to talk to former NFL running back Jonathan Stewart, and he said the Pittsburgh Steelers could be the team that that holds up the Lombardi Trophy when it's all said and done.

"They’re a defensive mindset team," Stewart said in our PopCulture@Home series. "Right now they’re rolling. I think it's going to be hard to beat a team like that. They’re consistent, they’ve been consistent. We’ll see how the rest of the year goes, but I’m pretty sure that they’re one of the best teams in the NFL right now."

The Steelers are one of the three teams that are currently undefeated. The other two are the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks, but the Steelers and Titans will face each other on Sunday. Stewart knows what it takes to reach the Super Bowl as he played in the big game in 2016 (for the 2015 season) as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Stewart had a productive 2015 season, rushing for 989 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games, which led to him being selected to the Pro Bowl. There will not be a Pro Bowl game this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Stewart has some thoughts on the future of the league's annual All-Star game.

"I think there should be an opportunity to acknowledge players for their great play where you have a weekend before the Super Bowl to where these guys get an opportunity to be acknowledged," Stewart stated. "I think the game itself is getting kind of washed away. Guys are more concerned about their health than they are playing an extra game that doesn’t really account for anything besides just putting on a show for fans." Stewart also mentioned that players don't want to risk getting a significant injury which could lead them to missing time for the following season.

"If you potentially put that at risk with another game at the end of the year…mind you, guys have to prep for that game longer," Stewart explained. "You’re spending January training still if you’re not in the playoffs. There’s a lot of things about it that definitely a turnoff for a lot of guys. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that game go away especially with the 17-game season coming up."