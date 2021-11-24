Minnesota Vikings Defender Posts Scary Instagram Video With Gun

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen just posted a disturbing video on his Instagram account that shows him holding a gun, according to Clutch Points. The 30-second video, which is now deleted, was posted to YouTube and shows Griffen holding a gun in a dark room while referring to some people out to “get” him. He also mentioned that his teammate, running back Dalvin Cook, helped him “purchase this gun.”

The Vikings released a statement on the incident. “Vikings representatives and the team’s mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen’s home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement,” the team said. “Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Star Tribune, Griffen also posted screenshots on his Instagram account of text messages to his agent Brian Murphy, asking for help and telling him to call 911, saying “People are trying to kill me.” This is not the first time Griffen has dealt with mental health issues. In September 2018, Griffen was taken to the hospital after two incidents prompted police involvement. At that time, Griffen threatened violence at a hotel in Minneapolis and made comments about people trying to kill him.

Griffen returned to the team after spending four weeks undergoing mental health treatment. It was also revealed that Griffen lived in a sober house during the final months of the 2018 season. Griffen signed with the Vikings before the start of the 2021 season after spending the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.

“We talked to him for quite a while the other day,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said about Griffen in August, per Pioneer Press. “I think it seems like he’s in a good place and hopefully he continues to do that, and if he does, he can help us.” Griffen was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round in 2010. In his career, Griffen, 33, was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and the All-Pro Second Team in 2017. During that season, Griffen recorded a career-high 13 sacks. And in his 11-year career, Griffen has recorded 85.5 sacks which rank 15th all-time among active players.