ESPN's Maria Taylor Reportedly Close to Signing Deal With Rival Network

✖

One of ESPN's top personalities could be leaving the network very soon. According to Front Office Sports and the New York Post, Maria Taylor is close to signing a contract with NBC Sports. This comes as her contract with ESPN is close to expiring, but the four-letter network is working with her to get a new contract done.

“The deal’s at the half-yard line. But that can still be a long way in contract negotiations,” a source told Front Office Sports. Currently, Taylor is the host of NBA Countdown during the NBA Finals. She also covers college football in the fall and has also been seen as a host for NFL Draft coverage on ABC. If she does leave ESPN for NBC, it's possible she could become the new host of Football Night in America as Mike Tirico makes the move to play-by-play. Taylor could also help with Norte Dame football coverage since she has plenty of college football experience.

The New York Post reported that Taylor currently makes $1 million per year with ESPN but was offered raise that could reach $5 million. Taylor turned the offer down as she's hoping to make "Stephen A. Smith" money, which would be around $8 million per year. She is reportedly now being offered around the $2 million - $3 million range as the $5 million offer was made during the COVID-19 pandemic and before pay cuts. Taylor's current contract is set to expire on or around July 20. The interesting thing about this is the NBA Finals could still be going on as Game 7 is scheduled for July 22.

Another wrinkle in all this is what happened last summer. Earlier this month, the New York Times published a story about Taylor being the target of controversial comments from ESPN colleague Rachel Nichols. The Times obtained an internal tape of Nichols talking on the phone about Taylor getting the NBA Countdown job because of her skin color. Nichols has apologized to Taylor publicly and privately.

Taylor, 34, has become a rising star at ESPN, and sources told the New York Post that she is looking to be the "next Robin Roberts." If she re-signs with ESPN, it's possible she could make appearances on Good Morning America. It could be the same thing if Taylor signs with NBC as she could appear on the TODAY show.