ESPN Host Takes Shot at Tom Brady, Calls Him ‘Game Manager’

ESPN host Max Kellerman does not think Tom Brady is the NFL’s best quarterback right now. In fact, based on what he said recently on the show First Take, Brady can’t be a guy who can carry the Patriots if needed. Despite the Patriots being 4-0 and Brady having a solid start to the 2019 season, Kellerman believes Brady is too old to get the job done once again.

“I’m taking it. I am concerned about Tom Brady. The fact of the matter is he was not his usual self last season, and he’s 150,000 years old,” Kellerman said. “Then, he doesn’t practice during the week. He says, ‘Hey, I’m not a spring chicken anymore.’ Goes out, gets beaten up by the Bills defense. They were kind of lucky to win the game, and if you notice what’s happening to him now. He came in, game manager, great defense with Belichick turns into Tom Brady can carry the offense, you don’t have to worry as much about the defense.

“We’re back to the defense has to carry Tom Brady. That’s where we’re at. And he’s a game manager. It’s not the same guy.”

Brady, 42, did not have his best game against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, completing 18 of his 39 passes for 150 yards and one interception. However, in four games this year, Brady has thrown for 1,061 yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception with a passer rating of 97.5.

We’ve seen Brady do this before which is making people believe he’s not the same quarterback he used to be but then he ends up winning another Super Bowl. One current quarterback who isn’t buying into Brady being done is Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

“I think I laugh with him a little bit when they replay some of the remarks, especially after that Chiefs game I think a lot of us remember from a few years ago when the Chiefs kinda blew them out on a Sunday or Monday night and everyone was [saying], ‘This is it. Brady’s done. The Pats are done.’ You look at what they’ve done since then,” Rodgers said on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

“That’s the beauty at times in this sport and playing, for him, at obviously such a high level,” Rodgers continued. “Sometimes, you’re looking around and you’re like, ‘Man, maybe I need some inspiration this week.’ And having something like that to go back to whenever you want.

“People are just waiting for him to regress and it’s like, it’s not happening. Not happening. But the first game he doesn’t throw three touchdowns it’s gonna be like, ‘Welp, here it is. Here’s the beginning.’ And sure enough, there’s a little more ammo for him to be like, ‘What you say? Oh yeah? OK, cool. I’m going back to the Super Bowl.’”