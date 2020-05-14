Eric Dickerson Rips Rams' New Uniforms, Says It Looks 'Soft'

✖

Eric Dickerson is not happy with the Los Angeles Rams' new uniforms. The former Rams star and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back was recently on AM 570 LA Sports and was asked about the new look the team debuted ahead of the 2020 season. Dickerson is not fan of the logo as the horns look like "two bananas" and he also said the uniform makes the team look "soft."

"This is football. This ain't nothing to do with surfing," he said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. "This ain't nothing to do with waves. This is football. This is a man's sport. And to me, it just looks soft. It don't look like football. It don't look hard. I'll say this, the colors are not bad. If you wanna change the colors, make them look brighter. The uniform's not bad."

Dickerson continued: "I just don't like the stripe around the sleeve. It's not big enough. It almost looks like a lightning bolt, like the Chargers' uniform. I don't like the stripe down the pants; I wish it was bigger. And the horn, man, it's horrible. I just feel like they really took away from the Rams' uniform. And it looks almost like the Chargers' logo. It looks like two bananas."

This is not the first time Dickerson has took aim at the team for their fashion sense. In April, Dickerson said he talked to Rams executives about getting rid of the new logo as he thought it looked like private parts. However, Dickerson said the team was sticking with what they have.

"I spoke with the Rams front office on behalf of our great fans and former players. Unfortunately, the front office is set on their new logos," Dickerson wrote in the tweet. "I made our feelings crystal clear… why change the best logo in the NFL? When I was drafted by the Rams in 1983, my dream came true of playing professional football for the best city and best fans. I couldn't wait to put on my Rams uniform and helmet… the best looking uniform/helmet in the NFL! I felt connected to the great Rams legends such as Deacon Jones and Jack Youngblood. My vision was to connect our past, present and future players with our iconic logo. This logo means so much to our former players and fans."

The Rams have done a complete makeover due to the fact they are moving into the brand new SoFi Stadium this fall, which they will be sharing with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams are hoping the new stadium, logo and jersey will help the team get back on track. After reaching the Super Bowl during the 2018 season, the Rams finished the year with a 9-7 record and missed out on the playoffs last year.