Eric Bischoff Weighs in on Kanye West Moving to Cody, Wyoming

Eric Bischoff doesn't believe that Kanye West is as hated as most people would think. In his podcast 83 Weeks, the former WCW and WWE executive talks about West living in Cody, Wyoming. Bischoff also has a home in the area and said the West is loved by the community.

"People love Kanye here," Bischoff said. "Look what he's done for businesses. Kanye is building a large manufacturing and warehouse plant here in Cody, Wyoming. It's going to be employing a lot of people, and in a town like Cody, one of the biggest challenges people have here if you're a business owner is hiring staff. Kids get through high school and they realize in a small town there's limited opportunities. This is a tourist-based economy. Unless you want to be a bartender, a waiter or waitress for the rest of your life, you gotta go somewhere else."

Bischoff continued: "Between kids going off to college and people who choose not to go to college often go to Denver or Billings or other larger cities where there's more employment. Keeping people here, especially young people providing them with great opportunities is a challenge in a tourist-based economy. But with Kanye opening up a business here, he's getting a lot of local support. He's way more beloved here in Cody, Wyoming than Eric Bischoff is."

According to the Billings Gazette West is looking to use a former drug manufacturing warehouse in the area to create his Yeezy brand clothing and shoes. "We're going to bring jobs back here. We're going to make Yeezys in America. This is revolution," Steven Smith, the lead designer of Yeezy said in an announcement back in November. "Eco-concerns are intersecting with what we do. This is just the beginning of the future that Kanye envisioned for us to start working on."

West has two ranches in Wyoming that are 50 to 60 miles apart. Both are worth a little over $14 million and has everything one needs including a restaurant and saloon, a ranch-style event venue, a maintenance shop, an office building, horse barns, corrals, sheds, and a shooting range, according to the Business Insider. Bischoff started a brewing company in Cody, Wyoming, and the first beverage was called Buffalo Bill Cody Beer.