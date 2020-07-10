Eminem Says 'F— Drew Brees' in New Song With Rapper Kid Cudi

✖

Eminem just took aim at Drew Brees in a new song with Kid Cudi. On the track "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady," which was released on Friday morning, Eminem called out the New Orleans Saints quarterback. The reason for the shot is not known, but it could be for Brees' comments of being against NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

"I had hoop dreams, now I shoot threes (What?)," Eminem states in the song, "Got a lil' green (Yeah), but I don't do weed (Nope), purp nor lean (Nah), that's Tunechi (Yeah), that's New Orleans (What?), F— Drew Brees (Yeah)." Eminem goes on to give praise to Michael Jordan. "Now if rap was B-ball, I'd be Jordan-like, b— (What?)," Eminem raps. "You wish you could score like this (Nah), yeah, not even at half court, I'd miss (Nah), I'm mouthwash, 'cause if I was on the floor, I'd swish (Fluoride, fluoride, swish)."

Brees took a lot of heat back in June for his comments. During an interview with Yahoo Financial, Brees was asked about players protesting during the 2020 season to raise awareness to racial and social injustice and said: "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country." He went on to talk about what the national anthem means to him and "showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution." Brees' comments didn't sit well with a few of his teammates and fans, which led to him making an apology.

"I just want you to see in my eyes how sorry I am for the comments I made yesterday," Brees said. "I know that it hurt many people, especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care and respect deeply. That was never my intention." Brees also sent a message to Donald Trump when the president said Brees shouldn't have apologized for his comments. And recently, Brees announced he and his wife will sponsor a Black College Football Hall of Fame event that will take place on Wednesday, July 15.