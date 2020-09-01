Eli Manning Is Selling His Mansion for $5.25 Million

✖

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is making a big move. According to Sportsnaut, the two-time Super Bowl Champion and his wife, Abby McGrew, recently put their New Jersey mansion on the market for $5.25 million. The home was originally purchased back in 2014 for $4.7 million. It was then renovated in 2015 for their four children.

The mansion includes eight fireplaces, five full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, a home gym, a pool, a spa, a barbecue area and a wine cellar that can hold 750 bottles. "This unique estated only blocks to downtown boasts a banquet-sized fireside dining room, oversized family room, fireside study and a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, butler's pantry breakfast room and private workspace," the listing said on Realtor.com.

It's not known what the Manning family will do next, but he has enough money to do what he wants. During his 16-year career, Manning earned over $250 million. He decided to end his NFL career after he was benched during the 2019 season for Daniel Jones. Additionally, Manning's contract expired at the end of the season, so he thought it would be a perfect time to retire.

"I might have rushed into (the decision) a little bit because I knew it was the right thing to do," Manning said. "I knew 100 percent I'm not going to have - I'm not going to regret this. When I make a decision, I commit to it and make it the right decision. This is it and this is the right one. It's an honor to have played here 16 years and to have only played here."

Along with winning two Super Bowls, Manning is a two-time Super Bowl MVP winner and was named to the Pro Bowl four times. There has been debate about Manning entering the Hall of Fame, but his former teammate, Tikik Barber, is confident he'll be in Canton.

"He has a legacy that unique," Barber said to Popculture.com back in April. "Two championships, two Super Bowl MVPs, the top 10 in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Statistically, he's a Hall of Famer. There's a lot of negativity that floats around him. But it discounts the fact that football is a team game. While he lifted some of those bad seasons to successful ones, even the '07 championship year, nobody thought that they were going to a Super Bowl, and surely they weren't going to beat the unbeatable New England Patriots."