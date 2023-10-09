Eli Manning Explains Why He Doesn't Want to 'Get Into Regular Broadcasting' (Exclusive)

Eli Manning has the chops to be a great NFL analyst. But the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback seems to be enjoying doing the ManningCast with his brother Peyton Manning during select Monday Night Football games. PopCulture.com spoke to Eli Manning who explained why he didn't want to be in the booth every weekend during the NFL season.

"It's been a lot of fun. It's been good where we get to do it from my basement," Manning told PopCulture when asked about working on the ManningCast. "So that was really one of the main reasons I didn't want to get into regular broadcasting because you'd be gone every weekend and I wanted to be around my kids and wanted to be around their activities. And so it keeps me home on Monday nights, keeps me home on the weekends and get to hang out with my brother.

"We talk a lot during the week of the weeks we have games and our preparation of watching film of what we see from certain defenses from certain players and then it is fun to go over that and then of course get to take some shots at each other. So I think that's why we don't do it every week. If we had to do it every single week and we had to do it in person, I think we would end up fighting and hating each other. The fact that it's only 10 weeks and we're a camera in between us, I think keeping our friendship and brotherhood safe intact."

ManningCast (officially called Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli) is produced by Omaha Productions, which was founded by Peyton Manning. Eli Manning is heavily involved in the company as he has his own show called Eli's Places which streams on ESPN+. In the show, Manning goes to different places across the country to talk to college football players, coaches and fans about the sport they all love. Two seasons of Eli's Places have aired, but will there be a Season 3?

"We've talked about it and just trying to figure out the timing of everything," he said. "Just what the schools would be, what some of the ideas around it. So we've had some discussions around it, just got to figure out if we can make it all work and figure out the timing, the best time to get some of these, go to some of these schools. It's different just with everything going on in school season when you can have access to getting some of the players, coaches and getting to these universities."