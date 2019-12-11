Eli Manning Is Currently Outperforming Tom Brady, and Fans Can’t Believe It

Eli Manning is not having a great year as he was benched for rookie Daniel Jones earlier this season. However, the New York Giants quarterback is back as the starter due to Jones being injured and playing better than Tom Brady. That’s not an exaggeration as Brady has been struggling as of late and Twitter users have been all over it.

Nick Wright of FS1 wrote that “Eli had a higher passer rating tonight than Tom Brady has had since Halloween.” Manning played on Monday night and recorded a 94.2 passer rating in the 23-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The last time Brady had a passer rating over 90 was on Oct. 27 when he recorded 96.9 in a 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

“Eli Manning has already outscored Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray in fantasy points this week,” ESPN reported. Manning threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night. The other quarterbacks mentioned threw for one touchdown or less on Sunday.

At halftime,Eli Manning has already thrown for more yards than Tom Brady did yesterday. — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) December 10, 2019

Folks Eli Manning is playing at a higher level then Tom Brady but that’s not saying much anymore — Max Thompson (@max_thompson93) December 10, 2019

Eli Manning is really playing better than Tom Brady 😭😭😂😂 — 𝕷𝖆𝖒𝖊 𝖎𝖒𝖕𝖆𝖑𝖆 (@CalvinLangat19) December 10, 2019

“It isn’t unreasonable to say that Eli is currently better than Tom Brady,” one fan on Twitter wrote.

There were more Twitter users to reflect on the time when Manning beat Brady in two Super Bowls. Manning took down the Patriots in 2007 and again in 2011.

People really disrespect Eli Manning like he ain’t only dude to beat Tom Brady (TWICE) — Ukoh Francis Uchechukwu Essang-Amalu (@UkohEssang) December 10, 2019

Probably because Eli is Tom Brady’s father https://t.co/nbwKWPvDUm — Kevin Doran (@Kevin_doran65) December 10, 2019

Regardless of whether he won or lost that game, Eli Manning still beat Tom Brady and the Pats in the Super Bowl… twice, snagging the MVP title in both those games. He is and always will be an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/8oQGmU6BvY — Marty (@mdoherty012) December 10, 2019

This shows that things are not going well for Brady lately which is why the team has lost three of their last five games. Because Brady has won so many times before, it’s hard to count him out. However, based on how he has looked the entire season, Brady is not playing on the same level he has in recent years which could cost the Patriots a championship.