College Football Fans Angry at EA Sports for Not Releasing Info About Video Game
'EA Sports College Football' is the first college football video game in over 10 years.
The College Football Playoff National Championship took place on Monday night, and the Michigan Wolverines took home the national title. And as excited Michigan fans were about their team winning it all, other fans were upset that EA Sports didn't share new information on its college football video game. On Jan. 4, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported that EA Sports is expected to release new information about the game during the national championship. On Monday afternoon, Matt Brown of Extra Points warned fans about any big news about the game.
"I have been told not to expect some massive announcement today," he wrote on X before the game. "I would set your expectations to be pretty low. You should not freak out if you dont see gameplay or an exact date or whatever else your heart desires right now. I promise you they're still making the game. "I think there will be *something* today, but I really think a lot of the social media hype machine does not line up with the existing reporting or what I have been hearing."
Here's a look at fans expressing their anger about the non-EA Sports College Football news.
From 247Sports
You had one job, @EASPORTS. 😢 pic.twitter.com/YpItxe25IC— Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) January 9, 2024
One person responded: "If you don't have enough confidence to release your trailer on the most important day of college football, im calling that they delay this another year, watch."
From Big Cat
Wait. Where the fuck was our EA Sports announcement?— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 9, 2024
One fan replied: "The release date was supposed to be last summer, and the official X account for the game hasn't posted since 2022. Something must have gone wrong in development. I don't think it's happening."
ESPN
What a diabolically great marketing move by @EASPORTS.
Creates buzz that there was going to be new information about the CFB video game during the National Championship game.
Becomes a trending topic and they didn’t have to spend a dime doing it.
Bravo pic.twitter.com/ywNKjcQuZ9— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 9, 2024
One fan said: "I think it's pretty obvious that hat happened. They let one of their reporters know they'd be dropping something small—a month of release, perhaps. Then the expectations wildfire got way out of control and EA was worried they would disappoint, so they back tracked."
Uh Oh!
The world to EA Sports for throwing us a fake on the new NCAAF yesterday: pic.twitter.com/xOno8GuTdF— College Football Alerts (@CFBAlerts_) January 9, 2024
A social media user wrote: "Not gonna lie.. waiting to see an EA Sports commercial is the only thing that kept me watching that sloppy ass game…"
Rejected
Ea Sports announcing the new College Football game last night like.... pic.twitter.com/7X32j84BAY— Straight Outta Cuse (@cuselifer15) January 9, 2024
One person stated: "EA Sports never mentioned this. Not sure where the rumor started but EA actually never announced it would air any information on the game tonight."
'Quit Asking'
“Can we get literally any information about EA Sports College Football tonight?”
EA Sports: pic.twitter.com/eCM9d0chQa— Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 9, 2024
One person said: "They are gonna blow it with this game. I've had a bad feeling from the jump. First they announced it way too far ahead, then delayed it another year. We've been hearing about it for like 3 years, will it be a decent product? I don't have much confidence (sic) this point."
Don't Panic
NEW EXTRA POINTS:
The internet expected some big update on EA Sports College Football 25 last night. It didn't get one.
Should you be panicking? What happened? Am I the guy you should be screaming at right now?
Let me try to tackle some things:https://t.co/xyWBnm4fdh pic.twitter.com/90p3d7Kvlb— Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) January 9, 2024
Brown added: "I do think that moving forward, I am going to be substantially even more conservative with how I talk about this game, and I'm going to tweet about it far less. It's not worth the screaming or the constant DMs from bad-faith actors."