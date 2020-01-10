Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield and Randall Cunningham to Star in Docuseries With Children

Sports legends Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield and Randall Cunningham will start in a new docuseries that will also feature their children. This week, it was announced that Walmart’s digital video service Vudu has partnered up with entertainment and sports media company Whistle to produce a new show called Legacy. Vudu has ordered eight episodes and Wade will also serve as executive producer.

Legacy will follow the lives of young athletes who have one thing in common – they are children of famous athletes. The docuseries will be free on Vudu and it will begin airing later this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The docuseries will follow Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire Wade, as he navigates his senior year of high school as a Division I basketball prospect; and Randall Cunningham’s daughter, Vashti Cunningham, who is a track and field athlete specializing in the high jump and a contender to win gold at the 2020 Olympics,” the synopsis said in the press release. “The series will also shadow Evan and Elijah Holyfield, the sons of former heavyweight world champion boxer, Evander Holyfield. Evan is following in his father’s footsteps and pursuing a professional boxing career, while Elijah has chosen a different path as an NFL running back.”

“I’m proud to executive produce Legacy and bring my son’s unique athletic journey to other aspiring young athletes,” Wade said. “I hope this docuseries leaves viewers feeling inspired through showing the hard work and dedication needed to turn your dreams into reality.”

Additional athletes will be featured on Legacy which will be announced in the coming months. Dominic Ianno, EVP and head of Whistle’s growth and new initiatives group said: “We are thrilled to partner with Vudu to create premium content that harbors family values consistent with Whistle’s brand. We have assembled a stellar team to bring these stories to life and provide a source of inspiration for adolescents as they face the daunting task of making decisions that will impact their futures.”

Wade is a 13-time NBA All-Star who won three championships with the Miami Heat. He was also named NBA Finals MVP in 2006. Holyfield is the only boxer in history to win the undisputed championship in two weight classes. And Cunningham played in the NFL from 1985-2001 and was named to the Pro Bowl four times in his career.