Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Plotting HBO Wrestling Show

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is returning to pro wrestling. However, he's not returning to lay the smackdown on WWE talent, he's going to be behind the scenes as he's tabbed as an executive producer for a new series which will air on HBO. According to Variety, Johnson is working with Dany Garcia and Issa Rae to create a new show, which will be about backyard wrestling. The project is currently titled TRE CNT, and the series will focus on Cassius Jones, who is a young dockworker and struggling pro-wrestler. He uses his life-insurance money for start-up cash and the deed to a house from his grandfather to start a backyard wrestling promotion in Houston's Third Ward.

Johnson, Garcia, and Rae already have strong connections with HBO. Johnson previously starred in the show Ballers which lasted for five seasons. Garcia was an executive producer on the show with Johnson, and Rae currently stars in Insecure, which she also co-created. TRE CNT will be prosecuted by Seven Bucks Productions which is owned by Johnson and Garcia. Seven Bucks also producedJumanji: The Next Level and Fast and Furious Present: Hobbs & Shaw. The company also produces shows like The Titan Games, Finding Justice, and Rock the Troops. Seven Bucks is also producing Johnson's upcoming films, including his next project, The Jungle Cruise.

Johnson is currently known as one of the biggest movie stars in the world. However, before he made the jump to films, Johnson was WWE's top Superstar. Along with winning the WWE Championship eight times, Johnson won the WCW Championship twice, and he's a five-time tag team titleholder. Last year, Johnson announced has retired from in-ring action. He told Live! with Kelly and Ryan back in August: "I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplished what I wanted to accomplish."

Johnson stills keep up with what's going on with WWE, especially now since his daughter Simone is training to be a pro wrestler. Currently, Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion, and Johnson said he was a wrestler to watch for. After McIntyre won the title, he sent a message to The Rock.

"I want to give a shout-out because you guys posted something with The Rock," he said. "He was asked, 'Who is going to be the next breakout star?' and he said Drew McIntyre. If you watch what I was doing at the time, I was doing nothing. I was not showing my personality like I've done over the past few months. I wasn't on a winning streak and he pointed me out anyway. I wanted to say thank you for seeing that in me. It's pretty cool that these people that believed in me are so influential in the entertainment industry."