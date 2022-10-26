Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Makes WWE Debut

History was made in WWE this week. Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, made her WWE TV debut when she appeared on NXT. Raine was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. Raine joins a group that includes Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. Raine signed with WWE in February 2020 under her real name Simone Johnson. She has had her challenges as she underwent her third knee surgery in September of that year. Johnson changed her name to Ava Raine in May of this year and began competing in NXT house shows in July. "She's made history, very, very proud of her. She is fiercely independent," Johnson told Entertainment Tonight in July, per Wrestle Zone. "It's very important for her to make her own way, blaze her own trail, blaze her own path. She doesn't come to me looking for a lot, which I respect that, and I'm here watching and supporting." Raine is a fourth-generation WWE Superstar as her father, grandfather Rocky Johnson, and great-grandfather Peter Maivia all competed in professional wrestling. Here's a look at fans reacting to Raine's debut.

The Debut 🤯🤯🤯 It's been @AvaRaineWWE all along!!!#WWENXT #Schism @JoeGacy @RipFowlerWWE @Jagger_WWE pic.twitter.com/SipbhXwI6W — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2022 One person wrote: "Nice debut! Hope she does great! I will now await someone to Fantasy Book her turning on Schism one day by acting like she's putting up 2 fingers and switching it 1 and the Bloodline jumps all of them. BUT TILL THEN! Enjoy the ride and have as much fun as possible!"

History WWE history made Ava Raine becomes WWE's first 4th Generation wrestler pic.twitter.com/isY7qiiDap — AceTanahashi (@AceTanahashi) October 26, 2022 One fan wrote: "She was only given a chance because of her family, so let's see how she does. She might be surprise everyone and be one of the greats, but she's just getting started. We gotta let her grow."

On her Own I promise y'all Ava Raine doesn't need to associated with her father's character. Let her do her thing, omg. — Stephanie Hypes.*✨ (@StephanieHypes) October 26, 2022 One person responded: "I shake my head constantly at people who actually think "The Pebble" is an acceptable wrestling name, never mind a good one. On the other hand, I'm interested to see where her association with The Schism goes. Good payoff last night. A highlight of NXT for me."

Build Character Let's try to not "The Rock's daughter" her too hard and let Ava Raine build an identity of her own. — Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) October 26, 2022 One Twitter user said: "I agree with the sentiment, but I feel like they missed an opportunity by not introducing her as the Rock's daughter first and then having her join the Schisim. Her line about 'who I'm supposed to be' would have a lot more impact that way."

Love It I like the way they bring in Ava Raine! Despite being the daughter of The Rock, she wants her first impression to be her OWN thing, and not any sort of reference to her father. Now THAT is how you bring in the children of legendary wrestlers! https://t.co/ReZ0yg0NEf — Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) October 26, 2022 One person said: "I for one cannot wait to see where she takes it. Because of who her dad is, everyone has their opinions, but I think a heel was perfect to start her as. It wasn't expected and that's what's so great."