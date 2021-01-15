Drew Brees Turns 42: All the Best Photos of the New Orleans Saints Star Quarterback

Drew Brees is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. NFL fans can't believe that Brees is one of the oldest starting quarterbacks in the league as it almost seems like yesterday he was getting drafted by the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) in 2001. But fans also know that Brees has been on an amazing run the last 21 years, winning the Super Bowl in 2009, being named Offensive Player of the Year twice (2008, 2011) and being named to the Pro Bowl 13 times.

This Sunday, Brees and the New Orleans Saints will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs. With Brees being 42 and Brady being 43, this means 85 years of football experience will be on the field this Sunday. Brees recently spoke to reporters about the game and is looking forward to facing Brady one more time.

"Listen, I think, Tom and I have a friendship and mutual respect," Brees said on the Saints official website. "We were texting back and forth on Monday just kind of chuckling at this whole scenario, right? Listen, he's 43. I turn 42 on Friday. So that's 85 years and a lot of football experience that's going to be on the field on Sunday. Listen, when Tom Brady signed with the Bucs and I knew that he was coming to our division, I envisioned this game." Here's a look at Brees' best photos to celebrate his 42nd birthday.