Matt Cedeño Shares Festive Photo With Brandy Norwood From 'Best. Christmas. Ever.' Set

Matt Cedeño and Brandy Norwood are spreading the holiday cheer. Amid the release of their Netflix Christmas movie Best. Christmas. Ever! last month, the Days of Our Lives alum took to Instagram to treat fans to a festive behind-the-scenes photo of himself and his on-screen love interest getting cozy on set.

"'Xmas with Jackie is a life altering experience,'" Cedeño captioned the picture, showing himself and Norwood snuggled up close to snap the photo. "Perfect weekend to watch The Best Christmas Ever if you haven't already...[Brandy] also just dropped her new Xmas album it is [fire]."

Hitting Netflix back on Nov. 16, Best. Christmas. Ever! stars Norwood opposite Heather Graham as old college friends Jackie and Charlotte. Per the official synopsis, "Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie's snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can't possibly be that perfect."

Cedeño and Jason Biggs star in the film as Valentino and Rob, Charlotte and Jackie's love interests. The film also stars Wyatt Hunt as Grant, Abby Villasmil as Dora, and Madison Skye Validum as Beatrix. Best. Christmas. Ever! is written by Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano, directed by Mary Lambert and produced by Brad Krevoy. Executive producers include Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, David Wulf, Charles Shyer, Todd Calgi Gallicano, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend and Amanda Phillips.

Although the movie no longer ranks on Netflix's streaming lists, following its debut, Best. Christmas. Ever! soared to the top of the Top 10 Movies chart. At the time Cedeño shared his on-set photo with his co-star, the movie was still ranking No. 2. On Rotten Tomatoes, Best. Christmas. Ever! has a 42% critics score and a 19% audience score, with Decider writing, "For all of its joys, the holiday season can be a time of comparison, envy, and heartache, and Best. Christmas. Ever! portrays that in a really thought-provoking and realistic way as it reminds us that no life or person is as perfect as it may seem." Best. Christmas. Ever! is streaming on Netflix.