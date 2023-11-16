Adriana Lima Slams Critics of New Photo After They Call Her Unrecognizable

Adriana Lima has responded to the negativity surrounding her recent red carpet appearance. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, wore a chic black minidress with red accents and pointed-toe heels to the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on Tuesday night.

Still, some online commentators have not been so kind to her, suggesting she has had plastic surgery recently. Taking aim at her critics, Lima posted a photo of herself without makeup on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. She wrote, "The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two preteens, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs. Thanks for your concern." she added.

With Lima at the premiere were her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers, and her children, Sienna, 11, and Valentina, 14, whom she shares with her former husband, Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić. Lemmers' two children, Miah and Lupo, also joined them at the event.

Lemmers and Lima, 42, welcomed their first child together in August 2022, a son named Cyan Lima. In an interview with PEOPLE, the model explained why she is choosing to accept her postpartum body. "Every day I have to remind myself, 'Listen, accept who you are. Accept your body,'" she said at an April Victoria's Secret event.

"It's a transitional body right now because I had a baby. So you just created life. It's such a big blessing. Every body has a different reaction with pregnancy and post-pregnancy," she continued.

Lima said she maintained a daily exercise routine and adapted to her body changes during that time. "And I struggle every day," she admitted. "Every day, I have to remind myself I'm human. I get insecure here and there." "And then, every day, I learn new things. And with age, your body reacts differently," she added. "But it's okay. I'm learning."

Lima was praised when she gave birth to her second daughter, Sienna, in 2011 and walked five weeks later in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Additionally, many articles were written detailing Lima's exact workout regime so readers could replicate her results at home. During her 37th birthday celebrations in 2018, Lima re-posted a video of her post-pregnancy workout from nine years prior because it still touched her.

In the Instagram video, Lima is seen doing jumping jacks with two knee braces only four weeks after giving birth despite just finishing physical therapy for a fractured knee. Being 60 pounds heavier, she had to prepare for a fashion show that was fast approaching. Lima wrote, "Seeing this video, makes me emotional. It makes me think that sometimes people look at you from the outside and think, 'her job it's so easy' (remember I am not complaining), when they don't know what you go through."

She spoke out about the issue on Instagram in 2017, saying, via Stylecaster, "My job puts me in such big pressure to look a certain way." She continued to say women can't be forced to live in this superficial world where the ideals are unattainable and unhealthy. And her recent Instagram post backs this up. It reminds us that models face grueling workouts and put their bodies through unhealthy challenges just to please a false ideal.