Drew Brees Ties Tom Brady for Second-Most Touchdown Passes Ever, and Fans Are Fired Up

Entering Sunday’s battle between the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints, there were many questions about whether or not the veteran quarterback in Drew Brees would be able to perform against a top-ranked defense. He saw those concerns and responded with three passing touchdowns in the first half, as well as a rushing score. These throws gave him 535 career passing touchdowns, which moved him into a second-place tie on the all-time list.

As it turns out, Brees was tied for second place with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who also has 535 passing touchdowns in his career. Both players are four touchdowns behind the retired Peyton Manning. Brady won’t be hitting the field until the late afternoon when the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs face off.

Of course, having Brees hit this mark only meant that the fans of the Saints were completely fired up. They expected their favorite player to easily pass Brady, especially after the standout first half. “Will pass Payton [sic] by the end of the game,” one user wrote while predicting that the Saints QB would throw another five touchdowns in the second half.

That was Drew Brees’ 535th career TD pass, tying Tom Brady for 2nd all-time! 4 behind Peyton Manning #Saints pic.twitter.com/qHEHH93ulV — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2019

Given that the Saints defense was struggling to slow down Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers offense, there was a clear expectation that Brees would actually surpass Brady on the all-time list and chase down Manning before the end of regulation. Adding another five touchdowns would potentially secure a victory in this high-scoring battle, and the Saints fans wanted to see it happen.

“Man to me drew brees is the real goat. Just a good dude on and off the field,” another user wrote after discovering that the QB had moved into a tie with Brady for second place.

While there were a few fans that questioned the arm strength of Brees, they were in the minority. Most of the Saints faithful were simply fired up to see the Saints QB succeeding in such a manner. In fact, Twitter was flooded with photos and videos of goats to truly drive home their point that Brees is the greatest ever.

The veteran QB may not have the number of Super Bowl rings to match up with Brady, but he does have the on-field production. The fans are excited about that fact and hope that Brees will continue producing and eventually take over the top spot in the record books.

(Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty)